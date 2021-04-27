Kalama woman found safe after police issued silver alert

Kalama resident Berdie Waser was found safe in southern Oregon on Tuesday evening.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for Waser, 80, after she left her home Tuesday morning on China Garden Road without her medications or cellphone and did not return.
Waser has dementia and often doesn’t remember where she lives, the alert said.
