Kalama voters to decide on 0.2% sales tax for street repairs

Kalama voters are deciding this general election whether to adopt a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs previously funded by the city's $40 vehicle tab fee.

The tax would increase Kalama’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. It could raise about $115,000 annually for the street fund, but the amount will vary depending on the strength of the economy, said City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster. If passed, the tax would take effect April 1 and last for 10 years.

Only voters inside the city limits will see the measure on the ballot. It needs a simple majority to pass.

"With this tax, it doesn't matter if they are a Kalama resident, a visitor pulling off I-5 to shop, or a vacationer — revenue will be collected equally," proponents of the measure wrote in the voter’s pamphlet argument. "This will shift some of the financial burden off our shoulders and onto those visitors and weekend tourists."

The argument against the measure states that "once a tax is repealed for being too high, it makes no sense to replace it." The opponents ask residents to vote against the increase because other local taxes and utility fees keep rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic adds more economic uncertainty.