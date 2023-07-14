Two Cowlitz County fire departments are asking voters in the August primary for levy lid lifts to help increase staffing to better serve their districts.

Both Cowlitz County Fire District 5 in Kalama and Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District #20, covering Ryderwood and the Vader area, cite a rising number of calls as part of the need for more revenue.

The measures will appear on the Aug. 1 primary ballots of residents within the fire districts.

Cowlitz County Fire District 5

Kalama voters will decide on a measure asking for a six-year levy lid lift — from a rate of $0.99 per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.35 per $1,000 for 2024 — with an annual levy growth rate of up to 6%, Chief Sammy Brown said in April.

If passed, the owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $108 the first year, for a total of $405. For a $400,000 home, the annual total would be $540, a $144 increase.

The district plans to use the levy lift revenue to hire three new staff firefighters who also would be certified as EMTs or paramedics, Brown said. The change would improve service quality, response time, efficiency and the insurance rating for district residents, he said.

Cowlitz 5 currently has four administrative staff, six career firefighters and about 25 volunteers, Brown said.

Two recent structure fires have highlighted the need for increased staff, Brown said Tuesday. Washington state code requires at least three firefighters to enter a building if there's a known rescue, or four if there's not, he said.

"Until we get that extra person on each shift, there's a delay in our ability to comply with the WAC (Washington Administrative Code) to safely enter the building," Brown said.

The money raised by the levy lift would also help address the district's aging fleet by paying for a new or refurbished fire engine, Brown said.

The district’s call volume increased 45% in the last 10 years and 16% in the last year, Brown said. Rising demand is expected to continue with development of several commercial and light industrial buildings and multiple residential projects, he said.

Although the district’s assessed value has gone up over the past few years, because it can only raise the levy amount by 1% annually, the rate has decreased. That’s because the limited increase is not enough to keep up with inflation and growing needs, Brown said.

"The district has no intention of collecting more money than we need to add a third person (to each shift) and assist in getting new engine," he said.

An argument against the measure, signed by Tim Shay and Michael Clevenger, says while the fire department is important, residents are struggling to pay taxes with the current rate.

"We understand the funding need, but we can't afford any more taxes," the statement says.

Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District #20

In north Cowlitz County and south Lewis county, the volunteer fire district based in Vader is asking for a levy increase to hire full time staff.

The measure proposes a levy lid lift from $0.41 per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.35 per $1,000 for 2024.

If passed, property assessed at $300,000 would see an increase from $123 per year to $405 per year, according to an informational flier.

The district's call volume nearly doubled from 216 in 2011 to 428 in 2022, according to the voter pamphlet statement. In the same time period, the district's volunteer numbers dwindled from 15 to six, with one certified EMT.

Hiring full-time staff would allow for quicker response times and ease reliance on neighboring Toledo and Winlock fire departments to cover calls, according to the statement.

Failure of the levy and long response times could result in an increase to homeowners insurance rates, the committee wrote in the argument in favor of the measure. There is no known organized opposition to the proposal.