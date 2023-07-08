KALAMA — Michael Ready, a teacher from Kalama Middle/High School, has been honored as one of the distinguished recipients of this year's Alfred Lerner Fellowship for Holocaust Educators, awarded by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous.

Out of 13 states, a total of 28 teachers and Holocaust center staff members were selected for this fellowship, states a press release from the organization.

As part of the fellowship, the recipients participated in the organization's Summer Institute for Teachers, a five-day program held in June at the Hilton Newark Airport in New Jersey.

The program's focus was to offer teachers a graduate-level course on the Holocaust, equipping them with connections to other educators and curriculum. Participants learned teaching strategies and ways to enhance instruction.

To qualify for this program, teachers were required to be middle or high school English or social studies teachers with a minimum of five years of teaching experience. They needed to be actively teaching the Holocaust in their classrooms.