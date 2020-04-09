Kalama teacher making face shields for St. John with student help

Torppa said the Kalama district is covering costs and allowing him to print because “we’re all in this together.” The school district is asking for donations to help it pay for the binder covers and the plastic filament needed to 3D print. Each face shield costs about 95 cents to make.

Torppa said the filament has to be ordered online, and while there’s no shortage, shipping times have increased.

“I ordered two rolls and I can get about 65 face shields per roll,” Torppa said. “But by the time those get here I’ll have already burned through the other one. I’ll have to double or triple my next order to keep up, because something you could order and get in two days now takes two weeks.”

Office Depot has been working with him to make sure the binder covers are in stock, he said, because he buys them by the hundred.

“A lot of people are using different stuff, but the binder cover is pretty clear and works pretty well,” Torppa said. “I bought them out this morning and they got a new shipment this afternoon, so they called me and said, ‘We got more.’ ”

Torppa said he’s been printing items students design too, and mailing them out as part of distance learning. But he’s also included students in the process of redesigning the shield prototypes.