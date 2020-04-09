Kalama teacher making face shields for St. John with student help

Schools may be closed due to COVID-19, but Kalama vocational teacher Cory Torppa has stayed busy teaching by example: He’s been 3D printing face shields for PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
“There’s a lot of learning I can pass on to the kids,” Torppa said. “My first print took 4 or 5 hours, and now I’ve got it down to 45 minutes. We’ll talk about parameters of design, ... and it doesn’t get more real than this.”
He originally brought a 3D printer home from school to fix it, he said, but then the COVID-19 pandemic exploded and schools closed. He had been seeing people with 3D printers in other countries manufacturing shields to donate, but hadn’t thought too much about it until the disease reached Cowlitz County.
“My wife is an X-ray tech at the hospital, so we got a phone call one night that, by the way, one of the patients has tested positive,” Torppa said. “So at dinner we talked pretty hard about (personal protective equipment). What are you wearing, and what can I do to help you?”
He made a few prototypes based on designs he found online, he said, and had his wife Stacie Torppa test them out at work.
“I said, ‘Take this to work. They’re very popular in other countries so see if you can use them,’ ” Torppa said. “That was it. Now, I can’t print them fast enough.”
The PeaceHealth Foundation asked Torppa to make more than the ones his wife brought in.
“I said, ‘Absolutely. How many?’ I started with 50 and dropped them off,” Torppa said. “(They) said, ‘We love it, can we get more? As many as you can make.’ ”
PeaceHealth St. John Supply Chain Manager Harold Freeman said the hospital was very grateful for the shields.
“This is a product that we have been trying to source, and it has been difficult as the demand for these is very high across the nation,” Freeman said in a prepared statement. “This donation is really impactful for us. We are fairly low on our supply of these face shields and I anticipate that every one we receive will be put to good use protecting our caregivers.”
As of Tuesday, Torppa had several hundred more ready. Printing the adjustable plastic headband takes about 45 minutes, he said, then he attaches the clear plastic shield. He’s using binder covers from Office Depot and his three-hole punch he mounted on a piece of plywood, he said.
“It’s pretty slick,” Torppa said.
He can make about 30 shields per day, he said, and will keep making them until the need is gone.
“I plan to make them until there’s not a demand, which is the scary part,” Torppa said. “Because I think it will be a while. I’m thankful I work for a supportive district.”
Torppa said the Kalama district is covering costs and allowing him to print because “we’re all in this together.” The school district is asking for donations to help it pay for the binder covers and the plastic filament needed to 3D print. Each face shield costs about 95 cents to make.
Torppa said the filament has to be ordered online, and while there’s no shortage, shipping times have increased.
“I ordered two rolls and I can get about 65 face shields per roll,” Torppa said. “But by the time those get here I’ll have already burned through the other one. I’ll have to double or triple my next order to keep up, because something you could order and get in two days now takes two weeks.”
Office Depot has been working with him to make sure the binder covers are in stock, he said, because he buys them by the hundred.
“A lot of people are using different stuff, but the binder cover is pretty clear and works pretty well,” Torppa said. “I bought them out this morning and they got a new shipment this afternoon, so they called me and said, ‘We got more.’ ”
Torppa said he’s been printing items students design too, and mailing them out as part of distance learning. But he’s also included students in the process of redesigning the shield prototypes.
“That’s the fun part for me,” Torppa said. “The whole goal is to include students in the process. I have four different (shield) prototypes. I kept them all and they’ll be hanging on my wall when we get back to school.”
The project shows students how the skills they learn can be applied to help others, Torppa said. And a school district in Alaska recently reached out to him and asked for advice on how to do the same thing.
“I’ve never been an over-the-top fan of 3D printing,” Torppa said. “But this is a real as it gets.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.