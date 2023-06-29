The inaugural Kalama Summer Lights on the 4th is set to take place Tuesday at the Westin Amphitheater/Marine Park, 215 N. Hendrickson Dr. in Kalama.
Schedule
10 a.m.: Opening ceremonies.
10:10 a.m.: National anthem.
10:30 to 11:15 a.m.: Rising Heights Dance Studio performance.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Beer garden hosted by the Kalama Lions.
1 to 3 p.m.: Alex Bluhm and the Roadside Quartet perform.
4 to 5 p.m.: Wilson Squared perform.
7 to 9 p.m.: Thunderstruck, an ACDC tribute band, performs.