Kalama students apply hands-on math to build sheds for sale

KALAMA — On a brisk weekday morning, Cory Torppa sat atop of a partially built shed as his high school students passed up screws, attached trim or set a table saw for a cut.
He explained to a student how to keep trusses straight. Then, seeing loose screws lying around the work site, he called out, “Guys, we talked about this,” and went on another lesson about every screw saved is one you don’t have to buy.
This is no ordinary shop class Torppa is teaching. His 25 students are earning math credit while pounding nails and driving screws in the Geometry in Construction class, a collaboration between Torppa and math teacher Jamie McNeil.
McNeil said she teaches students that you can use the Pythagorean theorem to check if a door is square, and connect lessons on angles to building a roof.
“It tends to capture the kids who don’t do well in traditional math classes,” McNeil said. “They can see it makes a difference.”
After piloting the class this year, McNeil and Torppa hope to expand it next year. This year’s class was open to all students, but next year algebra will be a prerequisite. That way, McNeil said, she can dive deeper into geometry.
“It’s really exciting to see these kids who haven’t thrived in my traditional math classes thrive,” McNeil said. “In this class they take on this responsibility and have this work ethic (toward math).”
Junior Jordan Gilman said while the math section was easy for him because he already took geometry, he would have preferred to learn the math with a class like Torppa’s.
“This class helps us learn the basics of construction and simple layout,” Gilman said. “I would recommend it because it teaches geometry easily and simply.”
While he’s done some construction work with his family, he said he took the class because it seemed like a fun opportunity.
Freshman Ethan Liddell said he originally took the class to learn building skills.
“Then I was told this could be a geometry credit, and its great because I didn’t want to take geometry next year,” Liddell said.
He said he felt that he was learning better because “with regular geometry you have a worksheet, but with this class you apply it.”
Torppa wants to expand the skills he teaches and attract more women to the class, now all male.
“We’re trying to draw more girls by offering the math credit,” Torppa said. “It’s one of my goals. Women in the trades are doing very well, and they will do well next year (in my class).”
These skills are important for more than those looking to enter the trades, Torppa said.
“Its not just construction, its home ownership,” Torppa said. “So many men and women at this school are going to be homeowners or renters. You’ll have the skills and confidence to walk in a place and ask the right questions.”
Freshman Ladislao Quintanilla added that he also was learning leadership skills. “I would recommend it to everyone,” Quintanilla said. “We get all sorts of opportunities.”
McNeil said the plan is to sell the sheds for the cost of the materials, then use that money to buy more materials to make the shed project self-sustaining.
Torppa said the 6-by-8-foot sheds will be sold for $1,500, which includes the cost of delivery and assembly at the new owner’s yard. He said he’s personally supervised all six of the sheds built so far. “It’s not about getting it done, it’s about getting it done right.”
For more information about purchasing the sheds, call Torppa at 360-673-5804.
“We’re not doing it for the money,” Torppa said. “We’re doing it for the education.”