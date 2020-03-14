Kalama students apply hands-on math to build sheds for sale

Junior Jordan Gilman said while the math section was easy for him because he already took geometry, he would have preferred to learn the math with a class like Torppa’s.

“This class helps us learn the basics of construction and simple layout,” Gilman said. “I would recommend it because it teaches geometry easily and simply.”

While he’s done some construction work with his family, he said he took the class because it seemed like a fun opportunity.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Ethan Liddell said he originally took the class to learn building skills.

“Then I was told this could be a geometry credit, and its great because I didn’t want to take geometry next year,” Liddell said.

He said he felt that he was learning better because “with regular geometry you have a worksheet, but with this class you apply it.”

Torppa wants to expand the skills he teaches and attract more women to the class, now all male.

“We’re trying to draw more girls by offering the math credit,” Torppa said. “It’s one of my goals. Women in the trades are doing very well, and they will do well next year (in my class).”