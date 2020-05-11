Kalama selects Heidi Bunker as first female high school principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kalama School District announced Monday that former Centralia Middle School assistant principal Heidi Bunker will be the new principal of Kalama High School, the first woman to hold the role.

“Heidi’s experience, disposition and community-centered perspective made her a standout candidate,” Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said in a press release. “Heidi comes with a passion for teaching and learning and a strong background with small school districts.”

Bunker has more than 20 years of experience in school administration and teaching, according to a district press release. At her most recent position at Centralia, she focused on increasing student achievement, ensuring school safety, establishing clear and measurable goals and managing resources.

“The Kalama community has a reputation of support and pride for their schools, which is why I am beyond excited to be the new Kalama High School principal,” Bunker said in a prepared statement.

She has two bachelor’s Degrees from Central Washington University and a master’s degree and principal certification from Heritage University in Yakima. She replaces Guy Strot, who has held the position since 2015. Strot will be the Dayton School District’s new superintendent, and Bunker will take over before the start of the new school year.

“Kalama is a beautiful and unique place to live and work,” Bunker said. “I look forward to working with the staff to make a positive impact for students.”

