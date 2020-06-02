You are the owner of this article.
Kalama schools to hold car parade graduation for seniors, community
KALAMA

Kalama High School graduates will get a socially distanced car parade ceremony Friday night. They’ll get to toss graduation caps and get their diplomas, and the community is invited to join in along First Street.

History teacher Ken White organized the ceremony, which will start around 7 p.m. In cars driven by their parents, students will be lined up in the right order at the Nazarene church, then get a police escort to the stadium parking lot and the gym parking lot, where they will get their diplomas drive-by style.

Then, the students will get to turn their tassels together and toss mini graduation caps the school purchased for them, White said, so that way nobody will get out of their car to chase a wayward real graduation cap.

After, the procession will travel down First Street to Kalama River Road. Police Chief Ralph Herrera said the department will block off First Street in the afternoon until about 8:30 p.m. It will briefly reopen around 6 p.m. for community members who want to line up in their cars and congratulate the students, he said, which police will help direct.

“We’re confident that our citizens want to turn out to wish our graduating class good luck and recognize their accomplishments and do it safely from inside vehicles, honking horns and flashing lights while maintaining social distancing,” Herrera said.

He added that while many restaurants and businesses downtown are open and people are encouraged to visit them, he asks that nobody congregate on sidewalks to watch the parade.

In addition, a virtual awards night will be streamed on Youtube Thursday at 7 p.m., White said, and a virtual graduation video will be streamed at 4:30 p.m. Friday, before the car parade.

Local graduation ceremonies

Longview School District will hold a video graduation at 3 p.m. June 6. The link will be on the district website. 

Kelso School District will hold a video graduation at 1 p.m. on June 6. The link will be on the district website. 

Woodland School District delayed gradation until July 10 to keep the possibility of an in-person ceremony open. 

Castle Rock School District will hold a video graduation at 7 p.m. June 12. The YouTube link will be available on the district website and social media pages prior to 7 p.m. There will be a senior car parade, which is not affiliated with the district, at 6 p.m. June 10. The route will start at the Timberlake Church and proceed down Huntington Avenue. 

Rainier School District will hold a partially in-person, partially live-streamed graduation ceremony at 8:20 p.m. on June 6. The school will also hold a drive-by celebration June 4. According to the school's Facebook page, students will meet at the football parking lot at 7 p.m., follow a parade route through the downtown and end at the city park. Community members are invited to safely line the route to show support. The full route can be found on the school district's Facebook page. 

Toutle Lake School District will hold a video graduation at 4 p.m. June 13. The link will be available on the district website. 

