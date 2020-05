Traffic was disrupted and the Kalama elementary and middle/high school campus was evacuated for about 45 minutes Monday afternoon after a gas line there ruptured.

Fire/EMS and police were on scene by 12:16 p.m., and the gas leak was repaired by 1:06 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Kalama Police Department. There were no children or staff in immediate harm's way, the department said.