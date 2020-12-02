Kalama sales tax measure recount set for Tuesday

The manual recount of votes cast on the City of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs is set for Tuesday.

According to the official Cowlitz County results of the Nov. 3 election, the measure lost by 14 votes, with 874 “no” votes and 860 “yes” votes. A total of 1,734 votes were cast on the measure, with about 86.6% turnout.

Only voters inside the city limits saw the measure on the ballot. It needed a simple majority to pass.

Kalama Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster submitted the recount request on Monday after the council on Nov. 19 directed staff to do so.

The state does not require automatic recounts for local measures, said Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland.

Fundingsland said the Kalama recount is the county’s first requested recount.

The recount costs $451.75, or 25 cents per ballot, according to the auditor’s office. If the recount changes the results of the election, the money will be refunded to the city.

The Cowlitz County Canvassing Board will convene a public meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday to conduct the hand recount of the votes cast for the measure. The canvassing board will certify the recount once complete at 4 p.m.

Due to pandemic restrictions, in-person viewing is limited, but the entire recount will be live-streamed on the Cowlitz County Elections’ Facebook page.

