Kalama River Road exit on I-5 closed Thursday night

Construction will close the Interstate 5 Exit 32 southbound Thursday night at Kalama River Road.
Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, crews will work on a grinding and paving project that will incorporate West Kalama River Road, which includes access to the steel plant and the Port of Kalama industrial area.
The exit will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday and a detour route will be available. Local users also still will have access to the area, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.
