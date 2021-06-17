 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kalama River Road exit on I-5 closed Thursday night
0 comments
editor's pick

Kalama River Road exit on I-5 closed Thursday night

{{featured_button_text}}
Road work STOCK

Construction will close the Interstate 5 Exit 32 southbound Thursday night at Kalama River Road.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, crews will work on a grinding and paving project that will incorporate West Kalama River Road, which includes access to the steel plant and the Port of Kalama industrial area. 

The exit will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday and a detour route will be available. Local users also still will have access to the area, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are animals using social distancing to protect themselves from infections?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News