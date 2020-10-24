Kalama River Road closed Oct. 26

The Kalama River Road at Milepost 16.5 near Gobar Creek Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, so Cowlitz County road crew employees can remove a large and dangerous tree, according to a press release from the county's Department of Public Works.

The closure is near the end of the road and the two owners of property beyond the closure have been notified.

There will not be a detour while the work is taking place.

For up-to-date information, call the Department of Public Works at 360-577-3030, visit the website www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for Cowlitz County Department of Public Works on Facebook.

