Kalama resident loses $30K in apparent scam

Kalama police say a local resident lost $30,000 in an apparent scam involving a fraudster posing as a representative of Publishers Clearing House.

The department launched an investigation into the incident Wednesday when the victim contacted authorities about the financial loss. The age and gender of the victim were not available Thursday.

"It was a scam. It was a fraud. And unfortunately the victim is out that money," said Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera.

According to the police dispatch log, the victim was able to get names and some phone numbers and addresses for the suspects involved in the scam. A local credit union provided police with print outs of the financial transactions with the person's account.

Police are not sharing additional details at this time because the investigation is ongoing, Herrera said.

"Sadly it's another reminder that if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is," he added. "In this day and age is it absolutely appropriate to question everything. When you receive some sort of solicited offer, particularly ones that require you to provide any kind of cash or personal information, question that."

