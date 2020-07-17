Kalama repeals car tab fee, approves 0.2% sales tax for Nov. ballot

The council approved some changes to the rules proposed at a workshop earlier this month, including extending public comment from three to five minutes and removing a section addressing social media use to be considered separately. The council still has to vote on the final draft of the rules.

The council also moved forward with finalizing a camping ban first discussed in March. Staff had to make sure any new code would comply with a federal court ruling that it is not a crime to sleep outside, Police Chief Ralph Herrera said.

Kalama has a law banning people from being in parks after dark but it doesn’t address other public property. The new code would ban erecting a tent or other shelter on public property; camping or storing personal property in a park or publicly maintained land; and camping or sleeping in a vehicle in a city street or park from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Violators could face a fine up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

The rule does allow the city administrator to issue permits for camping in the parks, which allows leaves the option open for youth groups or other organizations or events, Smee said.