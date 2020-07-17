Kalama repeals car tab fee, approves 0.2% sales tax for Nov. ballot

Starting in October, Kalama residents will no longer have to pay a $40 vehicle tab fee, and in November they’ll vote on whether to replace that funding for neighborhood street repairs with a 0.2% sales tax.
Voters statewide repealed the tab fees in 2019 under Initiative 976, but the initiative remains under court challenge. Nevertheless, the Kalama City Council Thursday unanimously killed the tab fees and will give 60-day notice to the Department of Licensing to stop collecting it. The change takes effect Oct. 1.
In a 4-1 vote, the council approved putting the sales tax measure on the ballot. Wendy Conradi opposed the move. Earlier this month she didn’t think voters would approve a sales tax in the COVID-damaged economy.
The tax would increase Kalama’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. It could raise about $115,000 for the street fund, but the amount would vary depending on the strength of the economy, said City Administrator Adam Smee. If passed, the tax would take effect April 1.
In other business, the council moved one step closer to adopting rules of procedure for council meetings. The rules outline how to add items to the agenda, conduct City Council meetings and other council-related actions. City Attorney Sam Satterfield and Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster drafted the rules because the city doesn’t currently have any.
The council approved some changes to the rules proposed at a workshop earlier this month, including extending public comment from three to five minutes and removing a section addressing social media use to be considered separately. The council still has to vote on the final draft of the rules.
The council also moved forward with finalizing a camping ban first discussed in March. Staff had to make sure any new code would comply with a federal court ruling that it is not a crime to sleep outside, Police Chief Ralph Herrera said.
Kalama has a law banning people from being in parks after dark but it doesn’t address other public property. The new code would ban erecting a tent or other shelter on public property; camping or storing personal property in a park or publicly maintained land; and camping or sleeping in a vehicle in a city street or park from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Violators could face a fine up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.
The rule does allow the city administrator to issue permits for camping in the parks, which allows leaves the option open for youth groups or other organizations or events, Smee said.
The council also approved an interlocal agreement with other law enforcement agencies in Cowlitz County, the Washington State Patrol and Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office to join the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Task Force. The task force, which would investigate officer-involved incidents of great bodily harm or death, is required by Initiative 940, passed by voters in 2018.
The task force’s purpose is to conduct thorough, transparent investigations completely independent of the involved agency, Herrera said. Each member of the team called to investigate an incident would submit a conflict of interest statement to be reviewed by a group of community representatives, he said.
In other business the council:
• Approved a budget amendment increasing the 2020 budget by $579,610, including moving $460,0000 from next year’s budget for Meeker Drive lift station construction because the project will be done this year, and adding $107,000 for biosolid disposal costs to account for an unexpected “die off” at the wastewater treatment plant.
• Approved taking over the Kalama Chamber of Commerce’s memorial bench program and accepting the donation of the 30 benches. The chamber is no longer able to maintain the benches, and the city has been picking up the slack anyway, said Taryn Nelson, chamber treasurer. The chamber will also donate $3,360 in fees collected from sponsors for bench maintenance.
• Authorized the mayor to sign the 911 Service Level Agreement with Cowlitz 911 for emergency communications and dispatch services. The agreement includes a 1.6% increase annually through 2023. In 2020 Kalama will pay a little more than $39,460.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.