Kalama police to increase patrols after cougar seen by Nectarine Drive

Kalama police will increase patrols in the neighborhood around the 1000 block of North Second Place after a resident reported a cougar in her yard Friday night.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the cougar, which walked up to the house and scratched at it before heading east through the yards on Nectarine Drive, according to the Kalama Police Department.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified and planned to begin tracking in and around the area on Saturday.

Kalama police ask anyone who sees or hears a cougar within city limits to not to approach it and to call 911 immediately.

According to Fish and Wildlife, cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare. More information on how to prevent conflict with cougars is available at wdfw.wa.gov.

