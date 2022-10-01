Kalama Police Department hosts National Night Out on Tuesday

KALAMA — Residents are invited to a free event Tuesday celebrating and promoting police and community partnerships.
The Kalama Police Department is holding its National Night Out celebration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Post Office in the 400 block of N. First Street.
The event will include law enforcement demonstrations, free food, music, free helmets and giveaways, including a drawing for a free kid's bicycle. More than 20 community organizations and businesses are set to attend and provide resource information and swag.
Since the event is set for the alternative National Night Out date, rather than the usual first Tuesday in August, more agencies are participating, said Police Chief Ralph Herrera.
"We're pretty excited about that. It wasn't necessarily by design, ... but it's working out well," he said. "My hope is it's bigger and better than previous ones. We've got a lot of organizations, resources joining us to provide information to our community."
Police departments across the country typically hold National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August to promote police-community partnership.
The Kalama event will include demonstrations by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office K9 team and "show and tell" fire and police vehicles, Herrera said.
At the event, the Kalama Police Department will encourage residents to organize or join neighborhood watch groups, Herrera said. The Stone Forest Neighborhood Watch will also answer questions and share information, he said.