Kalama police are asking for the public's help after $1,500 jewelry theft
Kalama police are asking for the public's help after $1,500 jewelry theft

Kalama police are asking for the public's help identifying two men involved in the theft of about $1,500 worth of jewelry from a Kalama shop in late August. 

Kalama jewelry theft 02

Kalama police are asking for the public's help identifying two men involved in the theft of about $1,500 worth of jewelry from a Kalama shop in late August. 

According to a Kalama police press release, around 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 27 two elderly white men stole the jewelry from First Street Antiques at 297 North First St., Kalama.

The suspect who stole the items is "an elderly white male, average height and build, wearing a black leather coat, necklace, and patterned bandanna on his head."

The lookout during the theft is an "elderly white male, with white hair and handle-bar mustache, wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt, pants and white and black tennis shoes."

Kalama jewelry theft 01

Kalama police are asking for the public's help identifying two men involved in the theft of about $1,500 worth of jewelry from a Kalama shop in late August. 

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals is asked to contact Officer Olson at aolson@kalamapolice.com or 360-673-2165 and reference case number K21-252. 

