Kalama mom and son win The Daily News Santa contest

A day that started with a Kalama mother and son spending quality time together, ended with the pair winning $500.

Anna Lunday and son Mick Lunday, 16, won The Daily News "Where's Santa?" contest on Dec. 10.

In this regular holiday contest, the newspaper's advertising department hides a Santa ornament or toy around the area and provides clues to the location throughout December. This year's sponsor was Drew's Grocery in Toutle and the winners received a $500 Visa gift card. Clues ran in the paper past the finding of Santa because they were pre-scheduled.

It was Mick who spotted the Santa ornament behind a sign in Kalama's Haydu Park that Saturday after the pair spent hours searching at different Kalama parks.

They knew the Santa was in a park, Mick said, because the Dec. 8 clue was "The best part of every holiday, is the joy you see when children play."

The Dec. 10 clue confirmed to the pair the Santa was in Kalama. That day's clue read "Whether watching by day or by twilight, vampire moves are always right."'

Scenes from the teen vampire movie "Twilight" were filmed in Kalama and the notice is "basically plastered all over town," Mick said.

They started the search to spend a Saturday together, and to use their Kalama knowledge. Anna said the family has five generations of Kalama residents, so the pair felt they had a leg up.

"That really came in handy finding it in Kalama," she said.

Anna's maiden name is Toteff, she said, like in Toteff Park, off northbound Interstate 5's exit 30. They searched the small park for about 30 minutes to no avail, and headed to the marina, where Anna estimated dozens of people were also searching for the Santa.

The pair scoured the Port of Kalama's Marine Park for about an hour and a half, she said, before moving on to Haydu Park.

Mick, a life-ranked Boy Scout, spotted the Santa behind an automated external defibrillator, or AED, sign.

With Mick eyeing the prize, the reward is all his, Anna said.

The Kalama High School sophomore has plans for the money. He's been eyeing an airsoft gun for a few years. Plus, his 1987 Chevy pickup is a gas guzzler, he said. And, he can now buy Christmas gifts or crafts to make gifts, he added.

The family plans to spend Christmas in town — first with Anna's side of the family on Christmas Eve, then with the family of her husband, a Castle Rock native, on Christmas Day.

The mother and son said this was their first year looking for Santa, and look forward to future hunts together.

"The opportunity to work toward a common goal," said Anna," that problem solving, it's a blessing."