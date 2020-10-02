Kalama mayor terminates emergency declaration; no effect on state rules

The Kalama mayor Thursday terminated the city’s emergency declaration related to COVID-19, but clarified the move has no effect on the governor’s rules for citizens and businesses.
Mayor Mike Reuter issued the declaration on March 16, allowing the city flexibility to work outside requirements for purchasing and procurement of supplies, said Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera. It also allowed the city to get personal protective equipment directly from the state, he said.
Herrera recommended terminating the emergency declaration after the mayor asked him to assess the need for it to continue, according to a Kalama Police Department Facebook post.
Public safety agencies and other city departments have established supply chains for essential equipment, so while there is still a public health threat from COVID-19, the declaration is no longer necessary, according to Herrera’s post.
The City of Kalama will continue to comply with orders, recommendations and restrictions issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health and Governor’s office as required by law, Reuter said.
The termination has no effect on the Gov. Jay Inslee’s standing orders regarding face masks and business restrictions, Herrera said. Cowlitz County remains in Phase 2 of the governor’s Safe Start reopening plan and Kalama is still subject to those restrictions, he said.
The Cowlitz County commissioners on Sept. 8 allowed the county’s emergency declaration to expire for similar reasons.
In other business, the council held a workshop Thursday on a water, sewer and stormwater rate study. The study found annual rate adjustments over the next five years are needed to adequately fund operating, maintenance and capital improvements.
The council will review the study over the next two weeks and will likely discuss it at the next council meeting on Oct. 15. A public hearing will be held before the council votes on any rate changes.
