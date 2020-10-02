Kalama mayor terminates emergency declaration; no effect on state rules

The Kalama mayor Thursday terminated the city’s emergency declaration related to COVID-19, but clarified the move has no effect on the governor’s rules for citizens and businesses.

Mayor Mike Reuter issued the declaration on March 16, allowing the city flexibility to work outside requirements for purchasing and procurement of supplies, said Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera. It also allowed the city to get personal protective equipment directly from the state, he said.

Herrera recommended terminating the emergency declaration after the mayor asked him to assess the need for it to continue, according to a Kalama Police Department Facebook post.

Public safety agencies and other city departments have established supply chains for essential equipment, so while there is still a public health threat from COVID-19, the declaration is no longer necessary, according to Herrera’s post.

The City of Kalama will continue to comply with orders, recommendations and restrictions issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health and Governor’s office as required by law, Reuter said.