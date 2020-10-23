Kalama man sentenced to 90 days after threatening beachgoers in June

They were visiting a friend in the area and accessed a nearby beach along the Columbia River. While at the beach, they said they were confronted by a man with a shotgun who said, “It’s a good day to die,” and told them to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schrader was upset the four subjects had allegedly trespassed through his property to access the river. Schrader did not tell them they were trespassing.

Bentson said the Vancouver residents didn’t know the beach was Schrader’s property and weren’t told to leave, so they had no idea why he was pointing a gun at them and pursuing them in his truck. Schrader’s actions were “cruel,” Bentson said.

While it’s reasonable for a property owner to ask someone to leave their land and bring a gun to do so, it’s not reasonable to make them fear for their lives, Bentson said.

The court doesn’t normally reduce charges but the state agreed to the move because of the victims’ compassion, Bentson said. The sentencing agreement is appropriate because while Schrader is an older man, he should be held responsible for his actions, Bentson said.

Defense attorney Tom Carley said Schrader has no prior history and has not made a habit of these actions.