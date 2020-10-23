Kalama man sentenced to 90 days after threatening beachgoers in June

A 76-year-old Kalama man was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Friday for threatening four people at a beach while armed with a shotgun in June.
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett followed an agreement presented by the prosecuting and defense attorneys, which included 90 days in jail, 12 months of community custody, drug and alcohol assessment and treatment, no contact orders, defendant’s firearms seized and $110 in restitution.
A jury last week found Dean Schrader guilty of felony harassment and that he was armed with a firearm at the time of the crime, according to court documents.
Ahead of the sentencing, Fassett signed off on an order agreed to the prosecution and defense vacating the firearm enhancement on the charge. Under Washington law, defendants convicted of certain felonies while armed with a firearm will receive an enhancement in addition to the standard sentence. In exchange, Schrader agreed that he won’t appeal the conviction.
Schrader has no prior felony convictions, which was part of the reason why attorneys proceeded with a first-time offender sentence, said Eric Bentson, deputy prosecuting attorney.
Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies arrested Schrader on June 4 after responding the previous day to a report that a man with a shotgun threatened four Vancouver residents while at a beach near Tidewater Drive in Kalama.
They were visiting a friend in the area and accessed a nearby beach along the Columbia River. While at the beach, they said they were confronted by a man with a shotgun who said, “It’s a good day to die,” and told them to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office, Schrader was upset the four subjects had allegedly trespassed through his property to access the river. Schrader did not tell them they were trespassing.
Bentson said the Vancouver residents didn’t know the beach was Schrader’s property and weren’t told to leave, so they had no idea why he was pointing a gun at them and pursuing them in his truck. Schrader’s actions were “cruel,” Bentson said.
While it’s reasonable for a property owner to ask someone to leave their land and bring a gun to do so, it’s not reasonable to make them fear for their lives, Bentson said.
The court doesn’t normally reduce charges but the state agreed to the move because of the victims’ compassion, Bentson said. The sentencing agreement is appropriate because while Schrader is an older man, he should be held responsible for his actions, Bentson said.
Defense attorney Tom Carley said Schrader has no prior history and has not made a habit of these actions.
“I don’t want to downplay the significance of their fear, but I want them to know this is not who Mr. Schrader is despite his actions,” Carley said.
Schrader’s wife, Barbara Schrader, said her husband has “led a good life” and “made one stupid mistake” and asked the judge for leniency.
Fassett said two years in prison would be a more typical sentence for the charges, so 90 days in jail is lenient.
