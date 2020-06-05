Kalama man arrested after confrontation with beachgoers Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrested a Kalama man Thursday after he reportedly threatened four people at a beach Wednesday

Dean Schrader, 76, was booked in the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment.

The sheriff's office Wednesday responded to a report that a man with a shotgun threatened four Vancouver residents while at a beach near Tidewater Drive in Kalama, according to the sheriff's office.

They were visiting a friend in the area and accessed a nearby beach along the Columbia River. While at the beach, they said they were confronted by a man with a shotgun who said "It's a good day to die" and told them to leave, according to the sheriff's office.

They heard a gunshot as they ran away, and all four told deputies they feared for their lives, according to the press release.

Deputies served a search warrant on Schrader's house and recovered a shotgun believed to be used Wednesday. According to the sheriff's office, Schrader was upset the four subjects had allegedly trespassed through his property to access the river. He told deputies he fired a shot in the air after they fled.

Schrader did not tell them they were trespassing. Large parcels in the area lacked clear boundaries and were not marked as no trespassing areas, according to the sheriff's office.

