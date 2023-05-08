KALAMA — Those looking for one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gifts can shop at a downtown Kalama art show Saturday, the day before the holiday.

The Kalama Artists and Makers Association, or KAMA, is holding its second-annual spring event in Toteff Park featuring its members' creations.

Visitors can purchase gifts from 13 vendors selling pottery, wood crafts, paintings, jewelry, photography and other forms of artwork. Coffee and baked goods will also be available, courtesy of KAMA.

Kids can paint a Mother's Day card and rocks to take home at a kids' craft table.

If you go What: Kalama Artists and Makers Association Mother's Day Art Show. Where: Toteff Park, 175 S. First St., Kalama. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. Info: Event includes local art sales, demonstrations and raffles. More info about KAMA at kalamaarts.org.

Tickets to win two themed gift baskets will be for sale for $5 each or $20 for five. The "pamper mom" and "Italian dinner" baskets feature items from Matranga Vineyards, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, First & Elm Boutique and Tawnya Time Hair Studio.

At the art show, KAMA is debuting its collaborative "The Colors of Kalama" coloring book created by its members, said Marie Wise, KAMA public relations coordinator. The book includes illustrations highlighting Kalama's landscapes, local landmarks and businesses. Proceeds from sales will go toward scholarships for Kalama High School students planning to study art, Wise said.

Attendees can also learn more about KAMA and how to become a member. The nonprofit association was founded in October 2021 to support, encourage and promote Kalama artisans, according to its website. The association has grown to 41 members and offers a variety of membership levels.