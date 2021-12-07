Kalama main water pipe repaired; water conservation and boil notice still active

KALAMA — Crews repaired a broken main water pipe along Hendrickson Drive in the northern part of the Port of Kalama on Monday evening, while city residents are still advised to conserve water, and some people to boil water before drinking.

The city reports the pipe was repaired at 6:30 p.m. Monday and expects the city's water supply to reach full capacity by 6 p.m. Tuesday. The areas that lost water pressure are expected to have a water boil notice lifted by Wednesday evening.

Kalama Administer Adam Smee said there was "no obvious cause for failure" of the pipe.

Boil notice

City officials say water samples are being collected and tested for bacteria along the western portion of Kalama River Road; Meeker Drive north of Nectarine Street; and the Port of Kalama's North Port Industrial Area before a water boiling notice is lifted.

Smee said the state is requiring water to be tested in those areas because water pressure was lost.

A boil notice was issued Monday morning. City officials say water must be brought to a "rolling boil for one minute" before drinking.

Break

Smee said the city is asking residents to conserve water until the repaired 12-inch pipe has filled the city's water supply to normal levels.

The break initially pulled about 4,000 gallons of water a minute from city's water supply when crews were alerted of the depleting reservoir at about 1 a.m. Monday, he said. Crews were able to slow water from escaping, but there was a period Monday when the loss of pressure prevented the city's water treatment plant from filtering water at full capacity, he added.

After repairs, the two-million-gallon reservoir reached about 23 feet of its total 34-foot elevation Monday night and crews expect to fill the additional roughly 10 feet by 6 p.m. Tuesday, Smee said. He said filling the reservoir to near full capacity helps when large amounts of water are drawn, like during a fire or a hot day when many residents are gardening.

