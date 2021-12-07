 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Kalama main water pipe repaired; water conservation and boil notice still active

Kalama water repair

Hendrickson Drive is closed Dec. 6 while the Kalama Public Works crews repairs a break in the main water pipe. 

 Brennen Kauffman

KALAMA — Crews repaired a broken main water pipe along Hendrickson Drive in the northern part of the Port of Kalama on Monday evening, while city residents are still advised to conserve water, and some people to boil water before drinking. 

The city reports the pipe was repaired at 6:30 p.m. Monday and expects the city's water supply to reach full capacity by 6 p.m. Tuesday. The areas that lost water pressure are expected to have a water boil notice lifted by Wednesday evening. 

Kalama Administer Adam Smee said there was "no obvious cause for failure" of the pipe. 

Boil notice

City officials say water samples are being collected and tested for bacteria along the western portion of Kalama River Road; Meeker Drive north of Nectarine Street; and the Port of Kalama's North Port Industrial Area before a water boiling notice is lifted. 

Smee said the state is requiring water to be tested in those areas because water pressure was lost.

People are also reading…

A boil notice was issued Monday morning. City officials say water must be brought to a "rolling boil for one minute" before drinking. 

How to boil water

Break

Smee said the city is asking residents to conserve water until the repaired 12-inch pipe has filled the city's water supply to normal levels. 

The break initially pulled about 4,000 gallons of water a minute from city's water supply when crews were alerted of the depleting reservoir at about 1 a.m. Monday, he said. Crews were able to slow water from escaping, but there was a period Monday when the loss of pressure prevented the city's water treatment plant from filtering water at full capacity, he added. 

After repairs, the two-million-gallon reservoir reached about 23 feet of its total 34-foot elevation Monday night and crews expect to fill the additional roughly 10 feet by 6 p.m. Tuesday, Smee said. He said filling the reservoir to near full capacity helps when large amounts of water are drawn, like during a fire or a hot day when many residents are gardening. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

The port owns 200 acres of heavy industrial property on the banks of the Columbia River, and Austin Point is the southernmost parcel. It has deep draft feasibility and is zoned for industrial use. Currently, 20 acres of the land is used for dredge disposal and there is public access to the beach area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News