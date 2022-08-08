Kalama looks to create guide for event organizers as crowds grow

KALAMA — As larger crowds come to city events — like the long-running Kalama Heritage Festival and new Big Smoke Kalama barbecue competition — officials are considering creating a guide for organizers to understand city rules.

The City Council OK'd moving forward with updates to the city's code for special events Thursday.

Coni McMaster, city clerk/treasurer, said she and Police Chief Ralph Herrera started working on the code in 2019 as event attendance grew, but paused when the pandemic started.

The updated code will provide a clearer and easier way to follow process than the current code, McMaster said. The city also will create a pamphlet or guide of requirements for event organizers and those applying for hotel/motel sales tax tourism dollars, she said.

Herrera said while not included in this update, future changes may need to include "automatic triggers" that would require law enforcement presence at an event for security. For example, if an event is expected to have a certain attendance, alcohol or other factors, it may be required to pay a staffing cost to cover police overtime, he said.

Right now, event organizers are requesting tourism dollars that help pay for traffic control, Herrera said.

Councilman Steve Kallio asked the updated draft include parameters for when a site inspection and fee is required. The code will come back to the council for a vote at a future meeting.