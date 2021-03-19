Kalama leaders hold off on proposed local drug possession laws to see if Washington Legislature takes action

A different bill to decriminalize personal use of drugs was introduced in the House but appears to be dead, Smee said.

Police Chief Ralph Herrera said he shares council members’ concerns about the ruling but that it's in the city's best interest to wait and see what the Legislature does before moving forward with its own ordinance.

Marysville has its own municipal court, but Kalama contracts with the city of Kelso for those services. If a similar ordinance passed, the contract would need to be amended, Herrera said.

On average, Kalama police arrest an average of four or five people per month on simple possession, Herrera said.

The recommendation from the Association of Washington Cities and the general consensus among the Cowlitz County Sheriff and Police Chiefs was to wait to see what happens at the state level, Herrera said.

Kallio said Kalama shouldn't wait for Olympia or other parts of the state to make a decision.

Herrera said while he agrees, if indecision continues in Olympia, there won't be an "unwillingness to go it alone" locally.