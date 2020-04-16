Kalama issues boil water advisory for residents east of Haydu Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Kalama on Wednesday issued a boil water advisory for several homes east of Haydu Park after a break in the service line near 417 Modrow Road.

Citizens on Westview Place, Avonlee Lane, Modrow Road and the lower portion of Spence Creed Road should not use their water without boiling it first as a "precautionary measure," according to a post on the city's Facebook page. Spencer Creek addresses of 450 or higher are not affected, the city said.

All affected residents should have received a notice at their homes Wednesday night, according to the city.

Water should boil for three to five minutes and then cool before it's used to drink, make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes or prepare food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Residents could also use purchased bottled water instead, the city said.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice. The city will test the water as soon as possible and will lift the order once tests show the water is safe for consumption, according to the post.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness should contact a health care provider.

