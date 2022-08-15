Kalama Heritage Festival returns to the Port of Kalama this weekend

KALAMA — The Kalama Heritage Festival returns this weekend to the Port of Kalama’s Marine Park.

The festival, held by the Pacific ‘Ohana Foundation since 2005, celebrates the town’s Hawaiian and Native American roots.

The event at Marine Park and the port’s Westin Amphitheater will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Each day’s festivities includes food and arts and crafts vendors, workshops, free activities and performances. Festival entry is free, but the foundation accepts sponsors and donations to support the musicians, groups, and nonprofits that volunteer to present at the event.

A new addition this year is a comedy night Friday, held by U Got It! Productions featuring Teina Manu, Amos Mack, Ruben Kerson and Drew Lopez. The event begins at 8 p.m. at the Port of Kalama Interpretive Center and tickets cost $20.

If you go What: Kalama Heritage Festival When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Where: Port of Kalama Marine Park, 246 Hendrickson Drive, Kalama Cost: Entry is free. Info: kalama-heritage-festival.perfectgolfevent.com/

Saturday morning kicks off with a canoe presentation at 8 a.m. at the beach in front of McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge. Saturday will also feature a ceremony including an imu, or underground oven.

A ticketed VIP event will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday at the port’s Interpretive Center that includes food, a program guide and a meet and greet. Tickets cost $100.

Along with musical performances, there will be a variety of activities, as well as workshops by STRUM ukulele group and Ora Nui Tahitian Dance Troupe. Fort Nisqually volunteers will teach crafts and 1800s-era games.

More information on the event is available at www.kalamaheritagefestivals.com.