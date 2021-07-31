Kalama Heritage Festival returns to the port next weekend

The Kalama Heritage Festival returns next weekend to the Port of Kalama's Marine Park after organizers canceled the three-day event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Heritage Festival is Friday through Sunday at the port

The festival, held by the Pacific ‘Ohana Foundation since 2005, celebrates the town’s Hawaiian and Native American roots.

The event at Marine Park and the port's Westin Amphitheater will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Each day’s festivities includes food and arts and crafts vendors, workshops, free activities and performances. Festival entry is free, but the foundation is requesting a $10 donation to support the musicians, groups, nonprofits that volunteer to present at the event.

This year, the Saturday night concert is also free, with donations accepted online and at the door. Festival organizers created a GoFundMe to raise money to hold the event and support the musicians and other performers.

Following the Saturday concert is a ticketed VIP event at the port's Interpretive Center that includes food, program guide and meet and greet for $100.

Along with musical performances, there will be a variety of activities, as well as workshops by STRUM ukulele group, Ora Nui Tahitian Dance Troupe and the Hendrix Music Academy. Fort Nisqually volunteers will teaching crafts and 1800s-era games. Saturday will also feature a ceremony including an imu, or underground oven.

