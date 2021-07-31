 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kalama Heritage Festival returns to the port next weekend
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Kalama Heritage Festival returns to the port next weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Kalama Heritage Festival 2019

Zac Steimle talks about his experience learning to build ukuleles Friday afternoon at the Westin Amphitheater at the Port of Kalama during the first day of the Kalama Heritage Festival in 2019. 

 Katie Fairbanks, The Daily News

The Kalama Heritage Festival returns next weekend to the Port of Kalama's Marine Park after organizers canceled the three-day event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Heritage Festival is Friday through Sunday at the port

The festival, held by the Pacific ‘Ohana Foundation since 2005, celebrates the town’s Hawaiian and Native American roots.

The event at Marine Park and the port's Westin Amphitheater will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each day’s festivities includes food and arts and crafts vendors, workshops, free activities and performances. Festival entry is free, but the foundation is requesting a $10 donation to support the musicians, groups, nonprofits that volunteer to present at the event. 

This year, the Saturday night concert is also free, with donations accepted online and at the door. Festival organizers created a GoFundMe to raise money to hold the event and support the musicians and other performers. 

Following the Saturday concert is a ticketed VIP event at the port's Interpretive Center that includes food, program guide and meet and greet for $100. 

Along with musical performances, there will be a variety of activities, as well as workshops by STRUM ukulele group, Ora Nui Tahitian Dance Troupe and the Hendrix Music Academy. Fort Nisqually volunteers will teaching crafts and 1800s-era games. Saturday will also feature a ceremony including an imu, or underground oven. 

Kalama Heritage Festival schedule

Friday

4 pm. to 8 p.m. 

Marketplace

Seattle Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians (STRUM) booth 

Aloha Jam: No Worries, Keoki Kahumoku, JD Puli or Pomaika'i

Saturday

9 a.m. Leimomiwaiwainui Kalama family Canoe Ceremony at the beach in front of Kalama Harbor Lodge 

11 a.m. Halau Hula O Napualani

11:45 a.m. Jimi Hendrix Music Academy

12:30 p.m. Carlton K. Aranda and Friends

1:15 p.m. Kanoe's Halau

2 p.m. Northwest Blend

2:45 p.m. Keoki Kahumaku

3:30 p.m. Kermit Apio

4:15 p.m. Keoki Kahumoki

5 p.m. Pomaika'i

6 p.m. Leimomiwaiwainui Kalama family canoe song and drums

7 p.m. Bobby Moderow concert

After concert meet and greet ticketed event 

Sunday

Celebrate Cherokee ancestors of Jimi Hendrix Rock-n-Roll

Tahitian Otea Showcase

Don Ho Tribute by Wally Tavares

Donations to support the event can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/kalama-heritage-festival

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News