KALAMA — The Kalama Heritage Festival returns this weekend to the Port of Kalama‘s Marine Park.

The festival, held by the Pacific Ohana Foundation since 2005, celebrates the town’s Hawaiian and Native American roots and runs Friday through Sunday.

The marketplace is set to include foods of the islands, as well as jewelry, arts and crafts of the native ﬁrst nations, Hawaiian and Paciﬁc Islands community.

A canoe regatta is scheduled at 8 a.m. Saturday, and Lakota elder Chet Mcvay is set to share the traditions of Native culture throughout the weekend.

The festival celebrates the impact on the Pacific Northwest region by the Hawaiian Kanaka brought over by the Hudson Bay Fur Trading Company in the mid-1800s. John Kalama was one of the earliest Hawaiians employed by Hudson Bay, according to organizers.

Schedule

Friday, amphitheater stage

11 a.m.: Opening.

11:15 a.m.: Rising Heights Dance Studio.

Noon: Kalama library summer reading.

1 p.m.: Zamboanga Canoe Club.

2 p.m.: Chris Jonientz, Hawaiian bamboo flutes.

2:30 p.m.: Chet Mcvay presents a Lakota elder talking story.

3 p.m.: Mitch Kepa, Acoustic Soul.

4 p.m.: Hearts for Kids.

5 p.m. Halau Hula O’Napualani/New Zealand Poi Haka.

6 p.m.: Sherrie Davis.

7 p.m.: Northwest Blend band.

Saturday, amphitheater stage

8 a.m.: Zamboanaga Canoe Club's long-distance Canoe regatta.

11 a.m.: Strum, ukulele group from Shoreline.

Noon: Halau Hula O Napualani/Hearts for Kids.

1 p.m.: Chet Mcvay presents a Lakota elder talking story.

1:30 p.m.: Mitch Kepa, Acoustic Soul.

2 p.m.: Canoe regatta awards.

3:30 p.m.: Imu underground oven, traditional Hawaiian style cooking demo.

4 p.m.: Northwest Blend band.

5 p.m.: Kermet Apio, stand-up comic and musician originally from Honolulu.

6 p.m.: Halau Hula O Keala’akua Naniloa.

7 p.m.: Augie T, Hawaiian comedian, actor and radio personality. Tickets are $30 pre-sale or $35 at the door.

8 p.m.: Saxophone soloist Gil Cabaccang.

Sunday, amphitheater stage

9:30 a.m.: Sunday morning service with Lakota Tribe elder Chet Mcvay.

Noon: Squid Lady.

12:30 p.m.: Sherrie Davis, native flautist.

1 p.m.: Hearts for Kids.

2 p.m.: Kermet Apio, stand-up comic and musician originally from Honolulu.

3 p.m.: Elias Kauhane music.