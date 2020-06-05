Kalama graduates cruise into their futures with senior car parade

KALAMA —While Friday’s Kalama High School graduation celebration didn’t resemble a normal commencement, it still checked all the boxes: speeches, cap throwing, tassel-turning.
However, it also had masks, gloves and social distancing.
“It is a little bittersweet. I’m just glad we are doing something rather than just getting our diplomas in the mail or something like that,” senior Allison Karjola said before the evening ceremony began.
Senior Jazmine Porter said while it was a little less of an event than she had dreamed of, she was “happy we get to graduate at all.”
“Some schools don’t even get a graduation ceremony,” she said.
And her family in the car with her said they enjoyed being part of her big day in a way they couldn’t in a traditional ceremony.
With the traditional ceremony derailed by COVID-19, history teacher Ken White organized a “drive-in” graduation. The ceremony started after TDN press time.
“We felt like the kids had worked too hard to just have a virtual graduation. That didn’t sit well with us,” White said.
In cars driven by their parents, 68 students were to line up at the Kalama Church of the Nazarene, from where they would get a police escort to the stadium and the gym parking lots to receive diplomas in drive-by style.
White said one member of the class of 2020 had already joined the military, so he couldn’t attend. A virtual graduation video with speeches was streamed at 4:30 p.m. Friday, before the car parade.
At the gathering, students planned to turn their tassels together and toss mini graduation caps the school purchased for them, White said, so that way nobody had to leave their car to chase a wayward real graduation cap.
“It’s a unique event, just to make it a memorable experience with their class. It needs to be special because it’s Kalama students,” White said.
Afterward, the procession of graduation vehicles was scheduled to travel down First Street with an escort from Cowlitz County Fire District 5.
The street, which had been sparse of pedestrians and motorists for months due to COVID-19 restrictions, was to be lined with the cars of community members. As the grads passed, they were to be congratulated by honks, flashing lights and whoops and hollers.
Former City Councilwoman Rosemary Siipola was waiting outside her house for the graduates to come by, prepared with noisemakers and a bubble-blower.
“I’m ready to make some noise,” she said.
Siipola said with everything the seniors had lost — prom, the traditional ceremony and spring sports — she felt the community had rallied to support the seniors.
“Bless their hearts, they’ve really been through it these past couple months,” she said. “But it’s a great group of kids.”
While graduate Richard Beverage said he wished the school district had given all seniors a chance to help design the event, his family especially was “just kind of pretty happy I’m graduating.”
Graduate Samantha Hoseney echoed him, saying her parents were going to decorate their car and they’re “very excited and proud of what I have accomplished.”
Her decision to attend the parade was simple, she said: “I am a Kalama graduate and it’s my graduation day.”
White said it took plenty of practice with both faculty and staff to make sure it went off without a hitch.
“Usually we just practice to make sure we’re saying all the names correctly, but this is a whole different situation to pull this together,” he said.
But, for Porter, she and her class is just “making the best of it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.