Kalama graduates cruise into their futures with senior car parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KALAMA —While Friday’s Kalama High School graduation celebration didn’t resemble a normal commencement, it still checked all the boxes: speeches, cap throwing, tassel-turning.

However, it also had masks, gloves and social distancing.

“It is a little bittersweet. I’m just glad we are doing something rather than just getting our diplomas in the mail or something like that,” senior Allison Karjola said before the evening ceremony began.

Senior Jazmine Porter said while it was a little less of an event than she had dreamed of, she was “happy we get to graduate at all.”

“Some schools don’t even get a graduation ceremony,” she said.

And her family in the car with her said they enjoyed being part of her big day in a way they couldn’t in a traditional ceremony.

With the traditional ceremony derailed by COVID-19, history teacher Ken White organized a “drive-in” graduation. The ceremony started after TDN press time.

“We felt like the kids had worked too hard to just have a virtual graduation. That didn’t sit well with us,” White said.