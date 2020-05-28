Kalama grad Riley Ofrecio pushed for change, diversity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His teachers say Riley Ofrecio is a born leader, and he's used that talent to leave a mark on Kalama High School.

Riley moved to Kalama in eighth grade, and during his high school career he participated in leadership class and student body government and helped form the Student Advisory Council and the Diversity Club.

“I got a feel of wanting to make change in my community,” he said. “I wanted to start something that when I leave, the people I leave behind can continue making change, whether it’s small or something bigger."

He’s planning on being involved on campus when he enters the University of Puget Sound this fall to study politics and government.

“I’m hoping the change in conversations I started in high school can carry over, and (I can) make that change on a wider scale.”

Riley, who is half-Filipino, said he started the Diversity Club his senior year because of the lack of diversity in Kalama. According to data from the American Community Survey, 95.7% of the town’s population is white.

School staff and administration have been supportive of the club, Riley said. There's only been a lukewarm response by students and the community, but he's had no backlash, either.