Kalama grad Riley Ofrecio pushed for change, diversity

His teachers say Riley Ofrecio is a born leader, and he's used that talent to leave a mark on Kalama High School.
Riley moved to Kalama in eighth grade, and during his high school career he participated in leadership class and student body government and helped form the Student Advisory Council and the Diversity Club.
“I got a feel of wanting to make change in my community,” he said. “I wanted to start something that when I leave, the people I leave behind can continue making change, whether it’s small or something bigger."
He’s planning on being involved on campus when he enters the University of Puget Sound this fall to study politics and government.
“I’m hoping the change in conversations I started in high school can carry over, and (I can) make that change on a wider scale.”
Riley, who is half-Filipino, said he started the Diversity Club his senior year because of the lack of diversity in Kalama. According to data from the American Community Survey, 95.7% of the town’s population is white.
School staff and administration have been supportive of the club, Riley said. There's only been a lukewarm response by students and the community, but he's had no backlash, either.
“We’ve had a rocky start with starting something like that in a such a small community that doesn’t see change often,” he said. "I wanted to make it a safer environment for new people, so they want to stay here and get involved."
Many younger students are part of the club, and Riley said they are motivated carry it on.
“I’m hoping it will just get bigger and that the staff and administration will continue to take it seriously,” he said.
Riley is also a founding member of the Student Advisory Council, which acts as a voice for the students and helps students work out problems among themselves.
“I wanted to get more students trying to help other students because a lot of the time students feel stuck when relating and talking to teachers,” he said.
The council also creates safe spaces to start conversations about difficult topics, he said. This year’s goal was to combat unsafe words and unwanted touching by starting a conversation among students, Riley said. Compared to Diversity Club, he said the council was more successful.
“It’s not an easy conversation to have, but I think it kick-started it off in the right direction,” he said.
Riley said meeting Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler during a class trip to Washington, D.C., last year further inspired him to push for change in his community.
Ken White has taught Riley for the past three years in Leadership, advanced placement history and advanced placement government. White said even when Riley was a sophomore, other students recognized him as a leader.
“He never hesitated to give ideas,” White said. “He looked at other people’s opinions and melded them together. ... He was the mediator in the mix. Everybody turned to him, something people usually do with seniors. He was seen as being trusted from day one.”
White said Riley doesn’t shy away from political opinions, something unusual for high school students.
“He dug in with his heart and soul, particularly in his opinions with civil liberties and civil rights,” White said.
Riley said he loves having close student-teacher relationships he probably wouldn’t have in a bigger city.
Along with student government, Riley has also been acting in plays since his freshman year. He also participated in Knowledge Bowl, which was cancelled this year,
All schools across Washington were closed April 6 due to the virus, and Riley said he’s upset at the loss of a real graduation and extracurricular activities.
“My big thing during quarantine is being grateful for what you have, but I can't help to be sad about things I wasn’t able to get,” he said.
Riley said he plans to continue participating in similar activities during college, including student government and a drama program. He also hopes to intern in state government.
"I was not sure what kind of path I wanted to take in school until I was in D.C. and got to meet Jaime Herrera Beutler and talk with her, discuss things she's working on. Being there first-hand and seeing everything go down made me feel I can make change."
