Kalama Fire evacuation lowered on south side of Mount St. Helens; road closures remain

COUGAR — A wildfire that started in late August near the Kalama Horse Camp Campground, north of Cougar, has grown to 461 acres, but safety officials lowered evacuation orders Tuesday, said U.S Forest Service spokesperson Gala Miller.

The blaze is 9% contained, but evacuation orders have been reduced to level 1 from the headwaters of the South Fork of the Toutle River to south of Merrill Lake, and from the Skamania/Cowlitz County Border west 5 miles into Cowlitz County. Level 1 means residents are asked to be prepared for a possible retreat in case the fire’s progression becomes more hazardous.

Some road closures remain in place, especially to popular trails, and hunting areas have been courted off to the public, while access to the popular Climbers Bivouac Trailhead is open.

Fire officials plan to “moderate the fire behavior as it continues to back and flank to our containment lines,” according to the online incident information website InciWeb.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters are “preparing indirect lines in more favorable terrain,” and the fire’s movement has been “minimal with smoldering and creeping with some torching observed.”

Helicopters have been dipping into nearby Merrill Lake, collecting gallons of water to drop onto the blaze. However, due to disadvantageous weather conditions not being as favorable to firefighters, the flames are expected to grow within the coming days, Miller said.