Kalama Fair runs Thursday through Saturday, includes archery, kids' chicken chase, live music and more

Kalama Community Fair 2018

Saren Presseisen catches a water balloon during the kids' balloon toss at the Kalama Community Fair in July 2018. This year, the fair runs Thursday through Saturday.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file photo

KALAMA — The Kalama Fair runs Thursday through Saturday with live music, 4-H demonstrations, bounce houses, games, food, the coronation of the fair's queen and more. The event is located at Haydu Park off Kalama River Road and tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for children 7 to 12 years old and free for children 6 years old and younger.

Past Kalama Fair Queen Katrina Rick-Mertens

Past Kalama Fair Queen Katrina Rick-Mertens.

Thursday

​11:30 a.m.: VFW Post 10435 official flag ceremony, main stage.

11:30 a.m.: Animal judging and showmanship, small animal barn. 

Noon: Beer garden opens.

Noon-1 p.m.: Free cotton candy.

Noon-2 p.m.: Old-fashioned games with balloon artist Mr. Xanatos and a watermelon eating contest.

Kalama Fair Princess Kayleigh Tuttle.

Kalama Fair Princess Kayleigh Tuttle.

Noon-4 p.m.: Lewis & Clark Bowman archery, soccer fields.

2 p.m.: Story time, main stage area. 

People are also reading…

2:30 p.m.: Style review, Rough N’ Ready 4-H, main stage area.

3 p.m.: Chicken chase for children 12 years old and younger, main stage area.

4 p.m.: Llama games, arena.

5-6:30 p.m.: Community entertainment, main stage.

7 p.m.: 2022 Kalama Fair Queen coronation, main stage.

8 p.m.: Fair court reception and free strawberry shortcake, exhibit hall.

8 p.m.: Live music by Unhinged, main stage.

Friday

Noon: Beer garden opens.

Noon-4 p.m.: Lewis & Clark Bowman archery, soccer fields.

Noon: Story time, main stage area.

12:30 p.m.: Kids pie diving, main stage area.

1-3 p.m.: Reptile Roadshow, main stage area. 

3 p.m.: Chicken chase for children 12 years old and younger, main stage area.

4 p.m.: Treasure hunt, llama area. 

5 p.m.: Nehemiah, main stage.

Kalama Fair Princess Lily Larranaga.

Kalama Fair Princess Lily Larranaga.

7 p.m.: Kalama Folk Collective, main stage.

8 p.m.: Classic rock cover band Sucker Punched, main stage.

Saturday

11 a.m.: Chamber of Commerce Parade, Main Street in Kalama.

Noon: Beer garden opens.

Noon-4 p.m.: Lewis & Clark Bowman archery, soccer fields.

1-1:30 p.m.: Cheer camp performance, main stage.

1:30-2 p.m.: Dance performance by Rising Heights Dance Studio, main stage.

2-3 p.m.: Kansas Army National Guard Band, main stage area.

2 p.m.: Fruit pie tasting contest, exhibit hall.

3 p.m.: Firemen’s "money in pool scramble," soccer fields.

3:30 p.m.: Chicken chase for children 12 years old and younger, main stage area.

4 p.m.: Strut Your Mutt contest with 10 categories and prizes, main stage.

5 p.m.: Llama PR show, fairgrounds.

5 p.m.: Cow pie bingo, arena.

5-5:30 p.m.: Adult pie-diving contest, main stage.

5:30-6 p.m.: Adult hotdog eating contest, main stage.

6 p.m.: Live music with Wilson Squared, main stage.

7 p.m.: Fair court raffle prize drawing, main stage.

7:30 p.m.: Class of 1982 reunion, fairgrounds.

8 p.m.: AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck, main stage.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

