Kalama Fair runs Thursday through Saturday, includes archery, kids' chicken chase, live music and more

KALAMA — The Kalama Fair runs Thursday through Saturday with live music, 4-H demonstrations, bounce houses, games, food, the coronation of the fair's queen and more. The event is located at Haydu Park off Kalama River Road and tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for children 7 to 12 years old and free for children 6 years old and younger.
Thursday
11:30 a.m.: VFW Post 10435 official flag ceremony, main stage.
11:30 a.m.: Animal judging and showmanship, small animal barn.
Noon: Beer garden opens.
Noon-1 p.m.: Free cotton candy.
Noon-2 p.m.: Old-fashioned games with balloon artist Mr. Xanatos and a watermelon eating contest.
Noon-4 p.m.: Lewis & Clark Bowman archery, soccer fields.
2 p.m.: Story time, main stage area.
People are also reading…
2:30 p.m.: Style review, Rough N’ Ready 4-H, main stage area.
3 p.m.: Chicken chase for children 12 years old and younger, main stage area.
4 p.m.: Llama games, arena.
5-6:30 p.m.: Community entertainment, main stage.
7 p.m.: 2022 Kalama Fair Queen coronation, main stage.
8 p.m.: Fair court reception and free strawberry shortcake, exhibit hall.
8 p.m.: Live music by Unhinged, main stage.
Friday
Noon: Beer garden opens.
Noon-4 p.m.: Lewis & Clark Bowman archery, soccer fields.
Noon: Story time, main stage area.
12:30 p.m.: Kids pie diving, main stage area.
1-3 p.m.: Reptile Roadshow, main stage area.
3 p.m.: Chicken chase for children 12 years old and younger, main stage area.
4 p.m.: Treasure hunt, llama area.
5 p.m.: Nehemiah, main stage.
7 p.m.: Kalama Folk Collective, main stage.
8 p.m.: Classic rock cover band Sucker Punched, main stage.
Saturday
11 a.m.: Chamber of Commerce Parade, Main Street in Kalama.
Noon: Beer garden opens.
Noon-4 p.m.: Lewis & Clark Bowman archery, soccer fields.
1-1:30 p.m.: Cheer camp performance, main stage.
1:30-2 p.m.: Dance performance by Rising Heights Dance Studio, main stage.
2-3 p.m.: Kansas Army National Guard Band, main stage area.
2 p.m.: Fruit pie tasting contest, exhibit hall.
3 p.m.: Firemen’s "money in pool scramble," soccer fields.
3:30 p.m.: Chicken chase for children 12 years old and younger, main stage area.
4 p.m.: Strut Your Mutt contest with 10 categories and prizes, main stage.
5 p.m.: Llama PR show, fairgrounds.
5 p.m.: Cow pie bingo, arena.
5-5:30 p.m.: Adult pie-diving contest, main stage.
5:30-6 p.m.: Adult hotdog eating contest, main stage.
6 p.m.: Live music with Wilson Squared, main stage.
7 p.m.: Fair court raffle prize drawing, main stage.
7:30 p.m.: Class of 1982 reunion, fairgrounds.
8 p.m.: AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck, main stage.