The Kalama Fair runs Thursday through Saturday with live music, 4-H demonstrations, games, food, a petting zoo, bounce houses and more.
The event is located at Haydu Park off Kalama River Road and tickets are $4 for adults, $2 for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children 4 years old and younger.
Thursday
- 11:30 a.m.: VFW Post 10435 official opening flag ceremony and national anthem, main stage area.
- 11:30 a.m.: Animal judging and showmanship, small animal barn.
- Noon: Beer garden opens.
- Noon-2 p.m.: Kids Days: Old-fashioned games and more, balloon artist Mr. Xanatos from Joy Entertainers, watermelon eating. contest, free cotton candy, games, prizes (admission to fair for kids 12 and under free), main stage area.
- 2:30 p.m.: Style review (Rough N’ Ready 4-H Group), main stage.
- 3 p.m.: Kids chicken chase (12 and under), main stage area.
- 4 p.m." Llama games, arena.
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Nehemiah Brown, main stage.
- 7 p.m.: 2023 Kalama fair queen coronation, main stage.
- 8 p.m.: Fair court reception and free strawberry shortcake, exhibit hall.
- 8 p.m.: Live music: Mind Palace Band, 80's classic rock and pop, main stage.
Friday, July 14
- Noon: Beer garden opens.
- 12:30 p.m.: Kids pie diving, main stage area.
- 1-3 p.m.: Reptile roadshow, main stage area.
- 3 p.m.: Kids chicken chase (12 and under), main stage area.
- 4 p.m.: Treasure hunt, Llama area.
- 4 p.m.: AAAR pirates black powder cannon firing, AAAR Pirates Booth.
- 5-6:30 p.m.: Live music: Patrimony Band, Pat Benatar tribute band, main stage.
- 6 p.m.: "811 vs 911" softball game of city workers vs. first responders, softball field.
- 6 p.m.: AAAR pirates black powder cannon firing, AAAR Pirates booth.
- 6:30 p.m.: Adult pie diving contest, main stage.
- 7 p.m.: Adult hot dog eating contest, main stage.
- 8 p.m.: AAAR pirates black powder cannon firing, AAAR Pirates booth.
- 8 p.m.: Live music: Thunderstruck, AC/DC tribute band, main stage.
Saturday, July 15
- 11 a.m.: Chamber of Commerce parade, Main Street in Kalama.
- Noon: Beer Garden opens.
- Noon: E.A.T. automotive show, soccer fields.
- 12:45 p.m.: AAAR pirates black powder cannon firing, AAAR Pirates booth.
- 1-1:30 p.m.: Mini cheer camp performance, main stage.
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Rising Heights Dance Studio performance, main stage.
- 2 p.m.: Fruit pie tasting contest, exhibit hall.
- 3 p.m.: AAAR pirates black powder cannon firing, AAAR Pirates booth.
- 3 p.m.: Fireman’s "Money in Pool Scramble," soccer fields.
- 3:30 p.m.: Kids chicken chase (12 and under), main stage area.
- 4 p.m.: "Strut Your Mutt," 10 categories and prizes, main stage.
- 4 p.m.: Cow pie bingo, arena.
- 4:30 p.m.: E.A.T. automotive show trophy presentation, soccer fields.
- 5 p.m.: AAAR pirates black powder cannon firing, AAAR Pirates booth.
- 5 p.m.: "Krisco klassic," arena.
- 6-7:30 p.m.: Live music: Steelhead, vintage rock and blues, main stage.
- 7 p.m.: Fair court raffle prize drawing, main stage.
- 7:45 p.m.: AAAR pirates black powder cannon firing, AAAR Pirates booth.
- 8 p.m.: Live music: Tucker Wetmore concert, main stage.