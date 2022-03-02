Kalama Elementary School rolls out new afternoon pickup plan to combat traffic problems

KALAMA — Kalama Elementary School sent parents a new traffic plan to follow when picking up students in the afternoon after concerns about cars lining up along narrow neighborhood streets.

The plan, effective Monday, has not been approved by the city for long-term use, according to a district email sent to parents Tuesday evening.

Students scheduled for vehicle pickup will continue to exit school at the traffic circle on the west side of the building. Vehicles waiting to approach the traffic circle will not be permitted to park or idle east of the intersection at Cedar and South Eighth streets, according to the email.

If the pickup line is backed up to the intersection, vehicles will be required to either circle the block or wait in the overflow lot at the corner of Eighth and Date streets until there is room in the main pickup line.

The district encourages families to use the school bus when possible to help avoid traffic congestion. Drivers are asked to follow the speed limit.

"This new traffic flow procedure has been designed to ensure the safety of our students and local residents," the email says. "Your patience, courtesy, and willingness to work with the school will assist us in creating a well-organized dismissal."

Drivers should expect delays in the first week as new routines take time and practice, according to the district.

Parents with questions or feedback can call the main office at 360-673-5207 or comment through the district’s Listening Center. Comments for the city of Kalama can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3to3sIC.

The current design of the pickup and drop-off sites isn’t in line with the original design of the school. While parents were supposed to use the front of the school to drop off and pick up kids, and buses were going to use the loop behind the school, the district reversed those roles last year because more parents are dropping off students than usual due to COVID-19.

The main problem is cars lining up on Eighth Street and sometimes illegally parking on narrow neighborhood roads, said Police Chief Ralph Herrera. No parking anytime is allowed on Eighth and Date streets because they are so narrow, he said. When cars line up on those roads to pick up students, other drivers are forced to go around them into oncoming traffic, he said.

Herrera said officers will patrol during pickup time to remind drivers of the new traffic pattern.

"It's not our goal to go up there and issue infractions," he said. "It's our goal to help alleviate congestion."

While there are concerns about safety hazards to children crossing the street with the cars circling the block, those concerns exist now with parked cars and moving cars in the neighborhood, Herrera said. Drivers are asked to be aware of pedestrians, obey speed limits and avoid distractions, he said.

Herrera said he is looking forward to the new sidewalks planned for Cedar Street and South 10th Street and encouraged families to consider alternatives like buses, walking and bikes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.