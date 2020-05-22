Kalama council rejects COVID proclamation, shapes business relief program

The council agreed on using most of the remaining money for businesses and about 10% for individuals in need that have not received a stimulus check or unemployment.

Coni McMaster, city clerk/treasurer, said businesses won't be allowed to use the money to replace lost revenue.

The city last week sent out a survey to 225 businesses to find out how they've been affected by the pandemic and what kind of aid they need, McMaster said. The survey results could help inform the council's criteria for the relief funds, she said.

Councilman Matthew Merz suggested only businesses that are partially or fully closed should be eligible for the money. He also suggested offering funds on a sliding scale rather than a set amount.

Kallio said the application process must be as transparent as possible, especially since Kalama is a small town and councilmembers are familiar with many of the businesses.

McMaster proposed that Merz and Councilwoman Sandra Macias work with her and other city staff to create the application to bring back to the council on June 4 for final approval.