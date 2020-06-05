Kalama council finalizes COVID relief program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved a COVID-19 relief program for local businesses and residents affected by the pandemic.

The city received about $87,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds. About $25,000 of it will go toward the city's coronavirus-related expenses, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer.

The remaining $62,000 will be used for the city's relief program for businesses and residents.

Councilmembers Matthew Merz and Sandra Macias-Hughes and McMaster created an application for businesses over the past two weeks.

Affected residents and businesses within Kalama's 98625 zip code can apply for funds to cover rent, mortgage payments, or utilities. Businesses also can request funds for operating costs and coronavirus-related expenses such as personal protective equipment or partitioning. The money can't be used to cover lost revenue.

Businesses must have fewer than 25 employees and have been in operation before the declaration of emergency on March 26 to be eligible.

The application is available on the city's website.