Kalama council finalizes COVID relief program

The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved a COVID-19 relief program for local businesses and residents affected by the pandemic.
The city received about $87,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds. About $25,000 of it will go toward the city's coronavirus-related expenses, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer.
The remaining $62,000 will be used for the city's relief program for businesses and residents.
Councilmembers Matthew Merz and Sandra Macias-Hughes and McMaster created an application for businesses over the past two weeks.
Affected residents and businesses within Kalama's 98625 zip code can apply for funds to cover rent, mortgage payments, or utilities. Businesses also can request funds for operating costs and coronavirus-related expenses such as personal protective equipment or partitioning. The money can't be used to cover lost revenue.
Businesses must have fewer than 25 employees and have been in operation before the declaration of emergency on March 26 to be eligible.
The application is available on the city's website.
A committee that includes two council members, one Kalama Chamber of Commerce board member and two citizens who are non-business owners will review applications and award the funds. Those interested in serving on the committee can apply on the city's website.
The application does not include an upper limit for how much the businesses can apply for as to encourage them to "tell us what they really need," Macias-Hughes said. The committee will decide how the funds will be allocated as the applications come in and they see what the need is, she said.
The council also approved waiving fees for any downtown sidewalk usage or dining permits for 2020 to allow businesses to spread out tables and more easily comply with social distancing requirements for dine-in service.
In other business, the council set a workshop for 6 p.m. on July 2 to discuss rules of procedure for council meetings. City Attorney Sam Satterfield presented draft rules Thursday because the city doesn't have formal rules for meetings.
