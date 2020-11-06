Kalama Council approves utility rate study, new rates yet to be decided

Increasing the fees won’t fund the utilities long term, and the revenue can only be used for capital projects, Smee said.

Staff will also explore using some real estate excise tax toward police station debt to lower the utility tax, Smee said. The real estate excise tax is also not a long-term, stable revenue for the police station debt because it’s based on the number of homes sold and could dip if the economy downturns, he said.

“My fear is if we go to a populism model and give people what they want — no new taxes or fees — we head into situation where we may break the system,” he said “We might get away with deferring maintenance for a couple years but eventually will have a dysfunctional system.”

City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster cautioned the council that around 2005 the city was seeing new development and the council chose not to raise rates and rely on connection fees, but when the recession hit in 2008, the city no longer received enough fees to fund necessary maintenance.

Councilmember Sandra Macias said she’s in favor of adopting the recommended increases. Although she’s on a fixed income, she said the rates are necessary to insure the system keeps working.