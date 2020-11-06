Kalama Council approves utility rate study, new rates yet to be decided

The Kalama City Council Thursday approved a utility rate study that recommended rate increases over the next five years for the city’s water, sewer and stormwater utilities.
The council held off on adopting any rate changes and directed staff to look at a variety of options to help lower recommended increases.
The study outlines what rate increases are needed to support operations, maintenance and necessary expansion, as well as capital projects and a sufficient ending fund balance.
The study proposes water rates increase 7.5% for 2021 and 2022 and 9.5% in 2023 through 2025; a 5.5% increase in sewer rates for all five years; and a 9.5% in stormwater rates for all five years. The changes are based on current use, projected growth, utility expenses and planned capital projects.
If the rate increases were adopted as presented the average:
- Water bill would increase from $23.60 in 2020 to $35.32 in 2025.
- Sewer bill would increase from $82.05 in 2020 to $107.20 in 2025.
- Stormwater bill would increase from $5.60 in 2020 to $8.81 in 2025.
Council members voiced concerns about the increases recommended by the study.
City Administrator Adam Smee said increasing the fees to hook up to the water system could help offset some of the proposed water rate increase. The standard hookup fee is $4,000 and the city could justify increasing it to about $4,685, he said. The effect of the fee increase would depend on how many new homes are built, but if 50 new homes are built, it would offset the water rate by about 1.5%, Smee said.
Increasing the fees won’t fund the utilities long term, and the revenue can only be used for capital projects, Smee said.
Staff will also explore using some real estate excise tax toward police station debt to lower the utility tax, Smee said. The real estate excise tax is also not a long-term, stable revenue for the police station debt because it’s based on the number of homes sold and could dip if the economy downturns, he said.
“My fear is if we go to a populism model and give people what they want — no new taxes or fees — we head into situation where we may break the system,” he said “We might get away with deferring maintenance for a couple years but eventually will have a dysfunctional system.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster cautioned the council that around 2005 the city was seeing new development and the council chose not to raise rates and rely on connection fees, but when the recession hit in 2008, the city no longer received enough fees to fund necessary maintenance.
Councilmember Sandra Macias said she’s in favor of adopting the recommended increases. Although she’s on a fixed income, she said the rates are necessary to insure the system keeps working.
Councilmember Wendy Conradi said while she understands keeping up with the cost of inflation, she has reservations about passing blanketed percentage increases. Conradi said she is OK with the stormwater increases because the city has spoken on the necessity of improving flood protection.
The council approved the rate study as a baseline and directed staff to bring back several options that include combinations of rate increases, hookup fee increases and a utility tax decrease.
