Kalama council approves use exemption for S. Second Street property

In a 4-1 vote, the Kalama City Council granted a property owner a variance allowing him to build homes within a buffer zone around a fish-bearing stream.
After a lengthy discussion following a public meeting on the reasonable use exemption during the Sept. 5 meeting, the council pushed its decision to Thursday. Several councilmembers were hesitant to approve the exemption without requiring a buffer or mitigation plan because of possible negative affects to the stream and surrounding habitat.
However, the city staff cautioned the council against imposing an arbitrary number that is not based on clear mapping of the ordinary high water mark and best available science as presented by environmental professionals.
Ben Moss applied for a reasonable-use exemption so he can build a single-family home on the lot north of South Second Street and Date Street intersection. A fish-bearing stream runs along the northern edge of the property.
The city’s critical areas ordinance requires a 100-foot buffer from the stream’s high water mark for habitat protection. The entirety of the 7,000-square-foot site is within the buffer zone, preventing Moss from building there without the exemption, City Planner John Floyd said during the Sept. 5 meeting.
Because the property was platted in 1890 prior to the city adopting its critical areas ordinance in 2000, it is eligible for an exemption, according to the staff report. In 2013, the council granted the city’s only other reasonable use exemption to the property immediately to the south, now owned by Moss, Floyd said.
Moss intends to reconfigure the parcels to be able to build a home on the southern end of each property as far away from the stream as possible, Floyd said.
Since the Sept. 5 meeting, Moss has submitted a geotechnical report to the city. The report recommends houses must be set back at least 6.7 feet from the descending slope on the property, basically creating a buffer from the stream, Floyd said.
Floyd said the exemption is not "all or nothing," and the staff report outlines several conditions upon approval, including:
• A boundary line adjustment that would allow for development further from the stream
• Prohibition of development within the ordinary high-water mark of the creek
• Presentation and compliance with a geotechnical report to ensure development doesn't cause slope instability of other geologically hazardous conditions related to or adjacent to the stream corridor.
Councilwoman Wendy Conradi said the additional information presented since the last meeting still doesn't address the concerns about the potential affects on the environment.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the exemption, with Conradi opposed.
