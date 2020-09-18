Kalama council approves use exemption for S. Second Street property

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a 4-1 vote, the Kalama City Council granted a property owner a variance allowing him to build homes within a buffer zone around a fish-bearing stream.

After a lengthy discussion following a public meeting on the reasonable use exemption during the Sept. 5 meeting, the council pushed its decision to Thursday. Several councilmembers were hesitant to approve the exemption without requiring a buffer or mitigation plan because of possible negative affects to the stream and surrounding habitat.

However, the city staff cautioned the council against imposing an arbitrary number that is not based on clear mapping of the ordinary high water mark and best available science as presented by environmental professionals.

Ben Moss applied for a reasonable-use exemption so he can build a single-family home on the lot north of South Second Street and Date Street intersection. A fish-bearing stream runs along the northern edge of the property.

The city’s critical areas ordinance requires a 100-foot buffer from the stream’s high water mark for habitat protection. The entirety of the 7,000-square-foot site is within the buffer zone, preventing Moss from building there without the exemption, City Planner John Floyd said during the Sept. 5 meeting.