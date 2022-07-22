 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalama Council approves slight change to Lofts at Kalama apartment construction

Lofts at Kalama rendering

A rendering of an eight-plex apartment building proposed by the Lofts at Kalama LLC as part of a development on Old Pacific Highway. On Thursday, the City Council made slight changes regarding building the structure.

 Windsor Engineers, contributed

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council Thursday forwarded a slight change to the construction plan for a proposed apartment complex with more than 300 units. 

The council approved a resolution allowing the Lofts at Kalama developers to construct foundations at the same time as infrastructure because of the area's terrain.

The development is proposed to be built on 17 acres at 6445 Old Pacific Highway, south of downtown, and would include three- and four-story buildings and up to 329 units.

The preliminary plat approval granted in April allows developers to do ground work, install utilities and build streets, which are inspected by the city before the council gives the final approval. The Lofts developers requested the city allow them to build retaining structures into the foundations early because the steep slopes would required them to tear up the streets to put in the foundations, said City Administrator Adam Smee earlier this month.

The request is not "unreasonable" and the project will still end up as the council approved, Smee said.

The resolution grants the developer the "narrow ability" to construct portions of the building necessary to retain soil, Smee said. Following city inspection, the council will have to grant final plat approval before the developer can construct the apartment buildings.

