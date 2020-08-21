Kalama council approves port rezone near Haydu Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved the Port of Kalama's request to rezone six parcels near Haydu Park to match zoning for the surrounding property.

The parcels, which total about 27 acres, were zoned as residential but are surrounded by port property zoned for mixed use. Mixed use zoning allows for a combination of residential, commercial and industrial uses. The port requested the change for consistency and flexibility in future development, according to a staff report. City Planner John Floyd said there's no specific development proposed for the area at this time.

Charlene DesRoiser, owner of Camp Kalama RV Park, was one of few members of the public to comment on the proposal during the planning commission hearing earlier this spring, Floyd said. She brought up concerns about flooding and compatibility between possible development and nearby property.

Floyd said development in and around the flood plain is restricted, and any development proposed for mixed use land will come back to the planning commission for consideration and public hearings.

DesRoiser on Thursday asked about the proposed plans to change notification requirements for planned development.