Kalama Council approves CARES funds for laptops, virtual meeting tech

The Kalama City Council Thursday approved using about $40,875 in federal COVID-19 relief funding to purchase new laptops for staff and councilmembers and technology to improve virtual participation in council meetings.
Most city staff don't have work laptops and the pandemic has shown the need for them, said Adam Smee, city administrator. The laptops will allow staff to work from home when needed, as well as give them more flexibility when the pandemic is over, he said.
Staff also proposed buying laptops for councilmembers because the Chromebooks they currently use are outdated.
Laptops for eight staff and five councilmembers will cost about $21,875. Staff are still searching for the best deal, Smee said.
Support Local Journalism
The staff also proposed purchasing a smart board that would allow the public to participate virtually during in-person meetings. Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer, said the equipment would be an advantage for the public and likely improve attendance at meetings.
McMaster said the smart board option with a huge sound bar costs about $19,000 and that she is trying to find cheaper alternatives.
Councilmembers Jon Stanfill, Sandra Macias Hughes, Wendy Conradi voted in favor of using the funds to purchase the equipment, with Councilmembers Steve Kallio and Matthew Merz opposed.
In other business, the council approved:
• A resolution declaring intent to annex about half an acre along Green Mountain Road owned by the city where a new water reservoir will be built next year.
• An amendment increasing the 2020 budget by $204,650. The changes include adding in the CARES Act funding, a grant to purchase personal protective equipment for the police department, and using an influx of sales tax revenue to pay off the rest of the loan on the City Hall.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.