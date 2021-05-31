Kalama community gathers to remember, honor local veterans

KALAMA — Locals and those with local roots made the drive to the Kalama IOOF cemetery on Monday to remember fallen servicemembers.
Marilyn Reed said to her, Memorial Day is about honoring her father who served, as well as other veterans.
“It is a sacrifice,” she said.
She used to go to the annual ceremony with her father, but he passed away in 2019. Now, she attends to honor him and because her niece Sara Hutchinson plays taps at the ceremony.
Reed said when she was a child, her Girl Scout troop was chosen to carry the flags, which makes the Kalama ceremony special to her.
“It really meant something to me,” Reed said. This year, a local Boy Scout troop helped with the ceremony.
Veteran Brian LaRoy led the ceremony this year, continuing his decades of involvement with the event.
He said in 1985, Kalama’s Memorial Day ceremony had all but disappeared as local leaders and servicemembers left the area. As he knew several of the veterans honored at the ceremony personally, he didn’t want the yearly remembrance to fade away.
At the time, his son was in high school, so LaRoy decided to form a color guard and firing squad of local students to keep the traditions alive.
“It’s very important to me that they be remembered,” he said, adding that he was pleased with the day’s turnout, especially after COVID-19 disrupted last year’s events.
LaRoy was drafted and served two years domestically, and said he did not realize until he got involved with the event “how important of a feeling it gives me to do this for these servicemembers and the community.”
He read the names of local veterans who died at the 11 a.m. event, adding details from their life and service that had been shared by the families.
Julie Hanson has family buried in the cemetery, and while she does not attend the ceremony every year, said she came out this year to “remember those who lost their lives to protect our country.”
For Richard Merz, attending a remembrance ceremony “is just what you do on Memorial Day.” His father used to lead the firing squad decades ago, he said.
“We’re here to reflect on the people who have given their lives in service to our country,” he said. “I lived my life and had my dreams because a lot of people gave up theirs.”