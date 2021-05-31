Kalama community gathers to remember, honor local veterans

“It’s very important to me that they be remembered,” he said, adding that he was pleased with the day’s turnout, especially after COVID-19 disrupted last year’s events.

LaRoy was drafted and served two years domestically, and said he did not realize until he got involved with the event “how important of a feeling it gives me to do this for these servicemembers and the community.”

He read the names of local veterans who died at the 11 a.m. event, adding details from their life and service that had been shared by the families.

Julie Hanson has family buried in the cemetery, and while she does not attend the ceremony every year, said she came out this year to “remember those who lost their lives to protect our country.”

For Richard Merz, attending a remembrance ceremony “is just what you do on Memorial Day.” His father used to lead the firing squad decades ago, he said.

“We’re here to reflect on the people who have given their lives in service to our country,” he said. “I lived my life and had my dreams because a lot of people gave up theirs.”

