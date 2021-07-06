Kalama Community Fair returns for one-day event Saturday

KALAMA — The community fair will return Saturday to Haydu Park after organizers canceled the event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Kalama Community Fair is one day instead of its typical three and admission is free. Fair Board Vice President Ashley Williams said the organization was unsure what the COVID-19 restrictions would be this summer and only had about eight weeks to plan the event, rather than a year.

"We decided to do the best we can to give the community a fair event and hopefully next year will go back to three days," she said. "It's really for the community."

The fair began in 1965 and has been held at the Port of Kalama's Haydu Park off Kalama River Road since 2017. This year's theme is Buzzin' Round.

Participants can enter exhibits from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, including paperwork for small and large animal exhibits.

The fair kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday with a flag raising and 10 a.m. National Anthem. The Kalama Fair horse game show begins at 10 a.m. at the arena.