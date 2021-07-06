Kalama Community Fair returns for one-day event Saturday

KALAMA — The community fair will return Saturday to Haydu Park after organizers canceled the event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's Kalama Community Fair is one day instead of its typical three and admission is free. Fair Board Vice President Ashley Williams said the organization was unsure what the COVID-19 restrictions would be this summer and only had about eight weeks to plan the event, rather than a year.
"We decided to do the best we can to give the community a fair event and hopefully next year will go back to three days," she said. "It's really for the community."
The fair began in 1965 and has been held at the Port of Kalama's Haydu Park off Kalama River Road since 2017. This year's theme is Buzzin' Round.
Participants can enter exhibits from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, including paperwork for small and large animal exhibits.
The fair kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday with a flag raising and 10 a.m. National Anthem. The Kalama Fair horse game show begins at 10 a.m. at the arena.
The Chamber of Commerce Parade down First Street will begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection with Kingwood Street and will end at the intersection with Elm Street. Those who wish to join the parade can sign up through Friday. Forms are available at kalamachamber.com, Double D's Feed and Hardware or the Kalama Shopping Center.
The fair will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Haydu Park. All-day events include market and food vendors, music by Twin City DJ and games.
Other activities throughout Saturday include a kids chicken chase, reptile show, watermelon eating contest, chicken poo bingo, free strawberry shortcake and more. Small and large animal judging and showmanship will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Local AC/DC and Billy Idol cover band "Vidol Idol" will take the stage from 6-8 p.m. The Fair Court raffle prize drawing will be at 7 p.m. on the main stage.
Seating isn't provided and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets. Dogs are not allowed at Haydu Park except those entered in a fair event.
"It's really a great day to come out and spend the day with family," Williams said.