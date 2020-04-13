Kalama City Council to hold virtual meeting Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kalama City Council will hold its regular Thursday meeting virtually to award a bid for its 2020 Pavement Preservation project.

The meeting identification number and password to join the Zoom meeting will be posted on the city's website and Facebook page on Wednesday.

Those attending the 7 p.m. meeting using Zoom will be on mute and will need to enter a chat message, including their name and the issue they want to address, to sign up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. Anyone with a question during the meeting can raise her hand to be unmuted or can enter the question through the chat.

KLTV will also be live screening the meeting on Channel 29 or on kltv.org.

The council is set to award a bid for the 2020 Pavement Preservation project, which includes repaving Elm Street from West Frontage Road to North Fourth Street and West Frontage Road from Kingwood Street to Oak Street.

The city received five bids for the project, all below the engineer's estimate of $709,500. Advanced Excavating Specialists of Longview had the lowest bid at $431,900. The project is mostly funded by a grant from the state's Transportation Improvement Board.

