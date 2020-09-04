Kalama City Council pushes decision on property use exemption

If the council denies the exemption, Moss could go to court because the law denied him all reasonable use of the property and ask the court to override the council's decision, said Sam Satterfield, city attorney. The property owner could also ask the court to require the city to reimburse him for the value of the property, Satterfield said.

Councilmember Wendy Conradi said the exemption seems like a "slippery slope" that isn't forward-thinking environmentally.

"I don't know why we would override this if the restrictions are in place," she said. "I understand wanting to build on the property but they may have missed the window."

Councilmember Jon Stanfill asked if the council could require a buffer that's less than 100 feet but would still protect the habitat.

Floyd said the council could add conditions to the exemption. However, the current application does not include information about the stream or how big the buffer would have to be to provide protection.

The council discussed setting a buffer zone as a condition of the exemption, but agreed that without any scientific information on the stream, any number they chose would be arbitrary.