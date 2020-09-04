Kalama City Council pushes decision on property use exemption

The Kalama City Council on Thursday delayed deciding if it will grant a property owner a variance allowing him to build a home within a buffer zone around a fish-bearing stream.
Property owner Ben Moss applied for a reasonable-use exemption so he can build a single-family home on the lot north of South Second Avenue and Date Street intersection. A fish-bearing stream runs along the northern edge of the property.
The city's critical areas ordinance requires a 100-foot buffer from the stream's high water mark for habitat protection. The entirety of the 7,000-square-foot site is within the buffer zone, preventing Moss from building there without the exemption, said city planner John Floyd.
Because the property was platted in 1890 prior to the city adopting its critical areas ordinance in 2000, it is eligible for an exemption, according to the staff report. In 2013, the council granted the city's only other reasonable use exemption to the property immediately to the south, now owned by Moss, Floyd said.
Moss intends to reconfigure the parcels to be able to build a home on the southern end of each property as far away from the stream as possible, Floyd said.
The current regulations deny Moss the ability to use the land for its intended use, City Administrator Adam Smee said.
However, several councilmembers were hesitant to approve the exemption without any required buffer or mitigation because of possible negative affects to the stream and surrounding habitat.
According to the staff report, the application meets all the exemption criteria, including:
• The buffer would deny any reasonable economic use of the property. The property is zoned for single family residential, so the only viable economic use for it is to build a house.
• Special circumstances exist. The lot was platted prior to the critical areas ordinance without regard for the stream's location.
• Strict application of buffer standards would deny the property owner's rights, in this case, to build a house on the property zoned for residential use.
• Allowing the exemption would not be a special privilege because the right to build a home is something other property owners have.
• The development wouldn't result in a threat to public health, safety or welfare on or off the property. The project would still be subject to all other city requirements, including the critical area provisions for development in geologic hazard areas — in this case, the property's steep slope.
The council could deny the exemption, grant it or grant it with conditions.
If the council denies the exemption, Moss could go to court because the law denied him all reasonable use of the property and ask the court to override the council's decision, said Sam Satterfield, city attorney. The property owner could also ask the court to require the city to reimburse him for the value of the property, Satterfield said.
Councilmember Wendy Conradi said the exemption seems like a "slippery slope" that isn't forward-thinking environmentally.
"I don't know why we would override this if the restrictions are in place," she said. "I understand wanting to build on the property but they may have missed the window."
Councilmember Jon Stanfill asked if the council could require a buffer that's less than 100 feet but would still protect the habitat.
Floyd said the council could add conditions to the exemption. However, the current application does not include information about the stream or how big the buffer would have to be to provide protection.
The council discussed setting a buffer zone as a condition of the exemption, but agreed that without any scientific information on the stream, any number they chose would be arbitrary.
Councilmember Sandra Macias-Hughes said she's not comfortable granting the exemption at this time because she is worried the developer would build too close to the stream.
Moss said he plans to build as far from the stream as possible.
Mike Phillips, who has lived across the street for 20 years, said the stream banks are steep and it would be difficult to build too close to them.
A vote to approve the exemption without conditions failed 3-2, with Councilmembers Steve Kallio and Matthew Merz in favor. The council unanimously decided to continue the discussion to its next meeting on Sept. 17.
