Kalama City Council plan to place sales tax on ballot to fund roads

The TBD can be funded in several ways, many of which aren't applicable to Kalama, such as a border area fuel tax or transit service sales tax, McMaster said.

The city could use a portion of real estate excise tax revenue for streets, McMaster said. Kalama collects about $65,000 in the tax annually for capital projects, including paying off the loan on City Hall, Smee said. Once the city pays off the loan, that would free up about $46,500 annually that could potentially shift to streets, he said. But using the money for street projects would decrease the funds for capital projects, such as buying or repairing buildings.

On Thursday, Councilman Steve Kallio proposed repealing the tab fee immediately. All members agreed except for Councilwoman Sandra Macias-Hughes, who worried about taking the tab fee away without a new revenue plan in place.

McMaster said the city has to give a 60-day notice to the Department of Licensing, so if the fee is repealed at the next council meeting, the change would take effect in October.

Council members Macias-Hughes, Jon Stanfill and Matthew Merz voted to put the 0.2% sales tax on the ballot.