Kalama City Council plan to place sales tax on ballot to fund roads

Kalama voters will likely decide in November whether to adopt a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs.
The tax would replace vehicle tab fees that voters statewide repealed in 2019 under Initiative 976. I-976 remains under court challenge, but the Kalama City Council Thursday decided to eliminate the car tabs in the city anyway.
On a 4-1 vote, the council directed staff to draft a ballot measure for the sales tax and send it to voters for approval in November. They’ll take formal action at the council’s next meeting, on July 16, when they also will formally vote to eliminate the city's car tab fee.
The tax would increase Kalama’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. It could raise about $115,000 for the street fund, but the amount will vary depending on the strength of the economy, said City Administrator Adam Smee. If passed, the tax would take effect April 1.
I-976 cut car tab fees to $30 but is on hold after King County and others challenged its constitutionality.
The city used the vehicle tab fees to fund its Transportation Benefit District (TBD), which paid for repairs and improvements to neighborhood streets ineligible for state and federal funds. The $40 car tab fee collected about $102,000 for the TBD in 2019. The city still is collecting tab fees, but is not using that money because it may have to refund the money if the courts uphold I-976, said Coni McMaster, city clerk/treasurer.
The TBD can be funded in several ways, many of which aren't applicable to Kalama, such as a border area fuel tax or transit service sales tax, McMaster said.
The city could use a portion of real estate excise tax revenue for streets, McMaster said. Kalama collects about $65,000 in the tax annually for capital projects, including paying off the loan on City Hall, Smee said. Once the city pays off the loan, that would free up about $46,500 annually that could potentially shift to streets, he said. But using the money for street projects would decrease the funds for capital projects, such as buying or repairing buildings.
On Thursday, Councilman Steve Kallio proposed repealing the tab fee immediately. All members agreed except for Councilwoman Sandra Macias-Hughes, who worried about taking the tab fee away without a new revenue plan in place.
McMaster said the city has to give a 60-day notice to the Department of Licensing, so if the fee is repealed at the next council meeting, the change would take effect in October.
Council members Macias-Hughes, Jon Stanfill and Matthew Merz voted to put the 0.2% sales tax on the ballot.
Merz said he loves the idea of the sales tax because it's paid for not just by the citizens of Kalama, but by visitors and construction projects. Someone would have to spend about $20,000 to equal the $40 tab fee in sales tax, he said. Although Merz voiced concerns about removing the tab fee before replacement funding is in place, either way "it's gotta go," he said.
Councilwoman Wendy Conradi voted against the sales tax ballot measure, saying it will be a “waste of time and effort” because voters won’t approve it in this economy. It’s the council's challenge to fund the streets, she said. Kallio spoke out against it as well, although he voted to move forward with the measure because it gives citizens a voice.
"I don't think a sales tax will fly," he said. "I don't think it's the right thing to do to give a break just to put something back."
In other business, Stanfill and Conradi updated the council on the committee's allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to businesses and citizens affected by the pandemic. The committee awarded nearly $58,000 to 17 businesses for rent, utilities and personal protective equipment costs. The committee also awarded $7,600 to households for rent and utility costs. Checks will be sent out Monday, McMaster said.
The council also decided not to move forward at this time with three items proposed by Councilman Merz — a resolution to provide initiative and referendum powers to citizens, to consider partnering with the city of Portland to accept any unwanted statues of founding fathers, and a resolution to recognize Nov. 29, 1871, as Kalama’s founding date and prepare a 150th anniversary celebration for next year.
