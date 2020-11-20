Kalama City Council opposes 1% property tax increase, approves utility increase

Even with the decrease to the utility tax, it will still bring in enough revenue to meet the current debt service for the police station, McMaster said.

The council also directed staff to switch from using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) rates for the low-income utility discount to calculating the discount based on the poverty rate. The income limits are slightly higher and increase more with household size, McMaster said.

Under the utility rate option the council chose, someone who qualifies for the low-income discount will only see a 0.55% increase to their utility bill in 2021, McMaster said.

Councilmember Sandra Macias-Hughes said while no one wants to increase utility rates, she doesn’t want the city to not be able to meet its needs.

Councilmember Wendy Conradi said while she recognizes the risk, she can’t approve any increase under the current economy and restrictions on residents and businesses.

“I just think the timing is terrible right now to ask anybody to pay for any increase to water and sewer,” she said.