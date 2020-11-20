Kalama City Council opposes 1% property tax increase, approves utility increase

The Kalama City Council Thursday voted down a 1% property tax increase and moved forward with a utility rate increase for 2021.
Under state law, the city can only raise property taxes by 1% each year. The 1% increase would have brought in an additional $5,300, according to council documents.
At the council’s meeting earlier this month, council members voiced concerns about raising taxes in an economy strained by the pandemic. Councilmember Steve Kallio proposed banking the 1% for a future year because the city had good year in sales tax revenue.
The council Thursday unanimously approved resolutions to not raise the 2021 property tax rate and save the 1% increase for a future year. City Administrator Adam Smee said although the council can later vote to raise the rate by the extra percent, the city can’t recoup the revenue passed on this year.
Without the increase, the city’s property tax will bring in about $509,775.
The council also directed staff to move forward with a combination of utility rate increases, water hookup fee increases and a utility tax decrease for 2021.
A utility rate study presented earlier this fall proposed a 7.5% increase to water, 5.5% increase to sewer and 9.5% increase to stormwater. Overall, the changes would increase utility bills 5.15%, said Coni McMaster, city clerk/treasurer.
After the council voiced concerns on the recommended increases proposed by the utility rate study, staff earlier this month suggested offsetting the jump by increasing the fees to hook up to the water system and decreasing the city’s 11% utility tax.
City staff Thursday presented five options for council to consider. The staff recommended the fourth option, with a 6% increase to water rates, 4% increase to sewer rates, 9.5% increase to stormwater rates, a $500 increase to the average water hookup fee and reducing the utility tax by 1%.
This option reduces the overall increase to 2.68% from the 5.15% proposed in the utility rate study. For an average resident’s monthly utility bill of about $176.60, the change would add about $4.75.
Smee said the 2.68% increase is similar to other inflationary increases seen in the rest of the economy.
The proposed change would increase the standard water hookup fee for inside city limits from $4,000 to $4,500, with higher rates for those outside city limits or connecting to a larger volume water meter.
The increase to the hookup fees could cover the lower-than-proposed water rate if demand to build new housing remains the same, but if not, capital projects will be affected, McMaster said. The lower sewer increase will push out or put a hold on capital projects.
Even with the decrease to the utility tax, it will still bring in enough revenue to meet the current debt service for the police station, McMaster said.
The council also directed staff to switch from using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) rates for the low-income utility discount to calculating the discount based on the poverty rate. The income limits are slightly higher and increase more with household size, McMaster said.
Under the utility rate option the council chose, someone who qualifies for the low-income discount will only see a 0.55% increase to their utility bill in 2021, McMaster said.
Councilmember Sandra Macias-Hughes said while no one wants to increase utility rates, she doesn’t want the city to not be able to meet its needs.
Councilmember Wendy Conradi said while she recognizes the risk, she can’t approve any increase under the current economy and restrictions on residents and businesses.
“I just think the timing is terrible right now to ask anybody to pay for any increase to water and sewer,” she said.
The council voted 4-2 to direct staff to prepare ordinances and resolutions for the rate increases outlined in option four with the corresponding changes to the utility taxes and hookup fees, with Conradi and Kallio opposed.
In other business, the council directed staff to request a by-hand ballot recount of the 0.2% sales tax measure to pay for street repairs. The measure, on the Nov. 3 ballot, was losing by 16 votes as of Thursday.
The recount will cost $450 and the cost would be refunded if the recount changes the outcome of the election.
