Kalama City Council OKs permit to build new pedestrian bridge over railway lines, road

KALAMA — Plans for a new pedestrian bridge linking the city and Port of Kalama took a step forward Thursday, after the City Council approved permits allowing the structure to be built along the water.

The Kalama City Council unanimously approved a shoreline substantial development permit, critical areas permit and floodplain development permit for the $10 million project.

The pedestrian bridge spanning the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, connecting West Frontage Road and North Hendrickson Drive, was built in 1973 and is not ADA compliant. The new crossing would be in the same location and include stairs and elevators, according to the port.

The project also includes roadway improvements along West Frontage Road, adding about 120 parking spots, sidewalk and landscaping.

City Administrator Adam Smee said the stretch along West Frontage is currently city right-of-way and city staff will maintain the parking area once it is built.

"It will increase our maintenance load but my thought was that it's worth it," he said.

Darin Sampson, director of project management and operations, said the port plans to add lighting along the sidewalk and in the parking areas.

In 2021, the Legislature allocated $2.2 million in its Capital Budget for the project. The port hasn't received other outside funding, said Dan Polacek, port spokesman.

The port plans to go out for bid for the project at the beginning of 2023, as long as it secures needed permits and has the go-ahead from BNSF at that time, Polacek said.

Budget discussions

In other business, the City Council continued discussions on the budget but didn't make any decisions on tax rates.

Last month, staff recommended the council approve the 1% property tax increase and raise utility rates at least the full amount outlined in the utility rate study, if not more to include the amounts not raised for 2021 and 2022.

On Thursday, staff presented how estimated revenues, including staff's requested increases, would line up with projected expenditures to demonstrate how inflation is affecting city costs, said Coni McMaster, clerk and treasurer.

Estimated operating costs for the general fund — which pays for city hall staff, police, streets and the library — were about double the estimated revenue with the property tax and other increases accounted for, according to the city's projections. Costs are largely driven by increases in wages, health insurance, new police vehicles and inflation, McMaster said.

Projected water and sewer operating costs were just over the estimated revenues that requested rate increases would bring in, according to the city documents.

McMaster said staff is presenting the council budget information earlier than normal to prepare for the official budget hearings. The revenue hearing will be held during the next council meeting on Oct. 20 and the expenditure hearing will be in November.